Bryce Harper Appears to Shade Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski With T-Shirt
The Phillies’ 2025 season was barely cold when general manager Dave Dombrowski uttered the quote that has defined Philadelphia's offseason.
"In [first baseman Bryce Harper's] case, of course he's still a quality player. He's still an All-Star-caliber player. He didn't have an elite season like he has had in the past,” Dombrowski said on Oct. 16. “I guess we only find out if he becomes elite [again] or he continues to be good.”
The quote may have contained a grain of truth, and Dombrowski insisted he meant no slight to Harper, but it still scanned as an indelicate comment toward a franchise cornerstone—especially with the Phillies still shaking off a heartbreaking ending to ’25.
On Saturday, Harper appeared to respond in cryptic fashion—donning a "Not Elite" t-shirt in a social-media post.
Harper slashed .261/.357/.487 in '25 with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs—a slight across-the-board decline from his sixth-place finish in the National League MVP voting in 2024. That was just the third top-10 MVP finish of his career, though he has made eight All-Star teams to go with his 2015 and 2021 MVP wins.
Philadelphia—under the microscope as it prepares to host the All-Star Game amid America's semiquincentennial—is scheduled to open its season on March 26 against the Rangers. Harper, for his part, is under contract through the 2031 season.