The Vanderbilt Baseball Streak of a Lifetime Is On Thin Ice. Column

The disbelief radiated off of Vanderbilt starter Connor Fennell as Tim Corbin paced out from the visitors’ dugout as if to indicate that his Friday-night starter’s work for the night was complete.

Fennell was only 70 pitches into his outing and felt as if he was flowing before Corbin emerged from the dugout to take the ball out of Fennell’s hand and put it in left-hander Jakob Schultz’--a decision that Fennell clearly disagreed with.

The reasoning, whether correct or not, wasn’t all that difficult to see. Fennell has generally struggled to get through lineups the third time this season, has already built a large workload and isn’t a lefty. Fennell didn’t appear to care for any of those reasons, though.

"Why am I coming out? That was only pitch 70,” Fennell said in the moment, as a number of lip readers have deduced.

The moment is as anti-Vanderbilt baseball as it gets and is the exception to a season full of largely buttoned up moments, but it will be the most memorable one of it if this all goes where it appears to be heading. In a way, it’s the climax of what’s been a slow, frustration-filled fall for this Vanderbilt team.

Especially because of what it led to.

While Fennell couldn’t contain his frustration in the tunnel, Alabama outfielder Eric Hines approached home after tying the game on a homer off of Vanderbilt reliever Luke Guth. It’s the type of moment that Vanderbilt couldn’t come back from in its Thursday-night loss and may not be able to for the rest of the season.

It was too dramatic. It was too pivotal. It represented too much of a momentum swing.

All of a sudden, the path to missing the NCAA Tournament looks significantly clearer for Vanderbilt baseball than the path to a regional. This group has been playing with fire since it went 1-5 in weekend events earlier this season, but its reckless lifestyle has caught up to it.

Fennell’s exit from Vanderbilt’s Thursday-night loss was the first step in an eventual Alabama sweep of Corbin’s team. Vanderbilt’s easier late-season schedule always offered it some reprieve and margin for error, but that’s gone. This isn’t over yet for this program, but it’s darn close.

The NCAA Tournament streak of a lifetime is on life support. That’s been declared numerous times over the years, but a number of those declarations were premature, overexaggerated or both. This one is real, and so is the possibility that this program is going to miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 19 seasons.

It’s more likely that it misses the tournament than makes it at this point. Vanderbilt’s 2026 team is on pace to be historically unsuccessful, and it better act quickly if it’s going to change that.

Vanderbilt's Tommy Goodin, left, sits in the dugout before the team’s game against Texas at Hawkins Field on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | MARK ZALESKI / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt’s RPI is No. 64 in the country and would buck historical precedents if it finds its way into the NCAA Tournament–the worst-ranked team in the RPI to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament is TCU in 2019. That team was ranked No. 59 in the nation, but that TCU team won significantly more road games and made a run to the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament that year.

It’s not impossible that Vanderbilt can position itself to be in striking range because of its RPI–particulary because it goes on the road next weekend–but its margin for error is nearly non-existent at this stage. It has to beat Louisville. It has to sweep Missouri. It has to sweep South Carolina. It may have to win a few in Hoover, even if it does the three aforementioned things. Six more league wins would give Vanderbilt a 16-win conference season and would make it difficult for it to be kept out, but the state of its RPI doesn’t guarantee anything.

The pressure is on for this Vanderbilt team, and it has to know that. There’s no way that it doesn’t.

“They’re frustrated,” Corbin said to Vandy247 after Vanderbilt’s Saturday loss. “And I’m sure they’re looking around going ‘how do we fix this?’ But, they’re young kids and they’re ultimately going to have to figure out how to get onto the field and play.”

Corbin’s messaging on Saturday afternoon largely related to keeping a sense of positivity around Vanderbilt’s day-to-day operation and getting his team to focus on the single game that’s ahead of it. That’s the only way that this group is going to end up where it wants to.

The more likely outcome, though, is that this Vanderbilt team–one that had some real promise because of the offensive revelations that it’s made under hitting coach Jason Esposito–will make history for the wrong reasons. Its chances are dwindling, and it’s not showing all that many signs that it’s primed to turn the corner.

It can use the excuse that comes with it missing a number of arms for extended periods of time, but this feels more like Corbin and company’s philosophy betting on deviating from college baseball norms and winning in spite of them catching up to them.

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin watches his team face against Oklahoma during the sixth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt really should’ve added more arms from the transfer portal. It should probably lean more into the current landscape of college sports as a whole. In a league that Corbin says has parity comparable to MLB, all of those things have caught up to this Vanderbilt program.

If this Vanderbilt team doesn’t grind its way to the NCAA Tournament, all of that will be cast into the spotlight. It already has been.

This core of Vanderbilt upperclassmen have yet to win big in the postseason as Vanderbilt baseball players. They all came here to do that, yet a number of its graduating seniors could easily end their college baseball careers while being remembered as members of this program’s most disappointing team in recent memory.

The time to stop that from happening is running out.

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