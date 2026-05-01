How Vanderbilt Baseball Dropped Series Opener to Alabama

It seemed that Vanderbilt was on its way to playing an almost complete game in a moment that could have been a big one for the Commodores’ postseason resume. And then it was not.

Vanderbilt led 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. Offensively, Vanderbilt was attacking Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Fay well with seven hits on its four runs. Defensively, it was playing perhaps even better. Vanderbilt starting pitcher Connor Fennell seemed to be in a rhythm through five innings.

And then, the moment that changed the whole complexion of the game occurred. Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin took Fennell out after surrendering a single to Alabama’s Brady Neal through 5.1 innings. Jacob Schulz came in for the Commodores and walked the only batter he faced on four pitches.

That was just the start of the downhill slide Vanderbilt experienced in its 5-4 loss, though.

Luth Guth entered the game in relief of Schulz and gave up the three-run home run to Alabama’s Eric Hines on the first pitch he threw. The home run tied the game at 4-4, where the Crimson Tide would eventually win the game on a walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Just like that, Vanderbilt’s night went from on the verge of getting one of its biggest and maybe its most important win of the season to losing a game in which its top starting pitcher had an outing that was clean overall despite it ending shorter than expected. Fennell surrendered five hits on two runs – one of the two was technically surrendered by the relief pitchers – while striking out seven and walking nobody.

What is more is that the Commodores also used two of its stronger bullpen arms in Luke Guth and Tyler Baird in a losing effort. While Guth and Baird could easily show up for a short time later in the series, they probably will not be the first ones out of the bullpen Friday.

And that is what partly makes the loss sting more. Vanderbilt should have escaped the series opener with a win without having to use its most reliable bullpen guys. Instead, it lost the series opener while using Guth and Baird.

But where Vanderbilt could have given itself a strong chance to win despite Corbin’s decision to pull Fennell was back in the third inning.

Up 2-0 in the top of the third, Vanderbilt had runners on second and third base with one out. But the Commodores popped out and struck out, missing an opportunity to pile on the lead. In hindsight, those two runs would have certainly been useful for Vanderbilt in the end, though it probably should not have come down to that.

Thinking big picture, this was a game Vanderbilt had to have. The Commodores entered the game as the last team in the NCAA Tournament, per D1Baseball’s bracket projection. Thursday night was an opportunity for Vanderbilt to get a win against the team ranked No. 6 in the RPI rankings. Not to mention, Vanderbilt would have given itself a favorable chance to get its biggest series win of the season.

Instead, though, Vanderbilt is in a familiar position it has been in throughout conference play. The Commodores now need to battle back and win two in a row to win the series. Getting at least one win would help salvage a little bit of the sting they experienced Thursday, but finding a way to win the series would be most ideal. Getting swept is not an option for Vanderbilt considering where it is in the tournament picture and the limited amount of high-quality games it has remaining on its schedule.

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