Three Grand Canyon Players to Watch For Against No. 16 Vanderbilt

Extended look @ Isaac Lyon (‘25, elig.) of @GCU_Baseball from last week’s scrimmage vs. CSUN where he pitched two shutout innings. 6-3/200 frame. Some deception to the operation where he works to a side-arm slot. Up to 92 w/ the FB in this outing where he creates quality sink/run… pic.twitter.com/qlnBvO0Dcu