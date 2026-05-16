Tim Corbin Addresses Pressure Vanderbilt Baseball Feels Heading Into SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE – The guilt of Vanderbilt baseball head coach Tim Corbin’s accomplishments overtook him Saturday afternoon when he heard his team is feeling some pressure to extend the NCAA Tournament regional streak.

“I hate that he said that. Yeah, I don’t like that. I mean, I love Ryker, don’t get me wrong. But I hate they feel that way,” Corbin said as he heard that his shortstop Ryker Waite was carrying some pressure to extend Vanderbilt’s regional streak.

Vanderbilt currently holds the longest NCAA regional streak in Division I with 19 consecutive appearances in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. However, that is dangerously close to coming to an end.

Vanderbilt is coming off a sweep over South Carolina in which it won 5-3 over the Gamecocks in the regular season finale to move to 14-16 in the SEC. While that record may be good enough to make the NCAA Tournament in most seasons, that is not the case for Vanderbilt. The Commodores are on the outside of the tournament picture looking in and their 73rd RPI ranking is not doing them any favors.

Because of that, Vanderbilt has no choice but to go on a run to the SEC Championship Game, if not, win the SEC Tournament to extend the regional streak to 20 seasons. That would take four or five wins in six days.

What preceded Corbin’s response to his player was Waite’s answer about whether he and the team feel pressure to extend the streak for their longtime coach.

“I mean obviously, yeah there is. But we’re just trying to win one game at a time and we want to do this for Corbs and do this for the program,” Waite said. “He puts so much into this. He’s the best coach of all time and I just love playing for him and we don’t want to be done.”

Waite’s answer seems to give an inside look into the mentality and the thoughts that are running through the minds of Vanderbilt players as the crunch time of the 2026 season continues to ramp up. Perhaps Waite said the quiet part out loud by admitting the team feels the pressure to get to a regional for their coach.

While that shows the players’ love for Corbin is authentic and real, it could serve as a negative in the sense that the pressure the players feel could translate to playing too tight on the field.

And maybe that pressurized feeling has already manifested itself. Corbin pointed to last week’s Missouri series loss as a moment where he could feel that maybe the stakes at hand got to his team.

“I could feel it in the at-bats when we were at Missouri and I could feel it before. We just got to let ourselves go a little bit. And I know that’s tough to do from a humanistic standpoint. They’re young kids. They want to please. But sometimes I wish I could eliminate myself from their mind so that they could just be themselves,” Corbin said.

Corbin wants his team to not think about him and his legacy as a coach. That seems to be where the pressure guys are feeling stems from and dwelling on that thought will only increase those feelings.

The situation is what it is now. Feeling pressure or not, Vanderbilt has to go on a run in Hoover if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament. And that may only happen if Vanderbilt is still standing when it wakes up on May 24.

Vanderbilt has taken a “one day at a time” approach the whole weekend and it will continue to do so going into next week’s tournament. Corbin is not sure on how many games his team has to win for the selection committee to consider his team an at-large, but Vanderbilt is not ignoring the elephant in the room.

The Commodores want to win for their coach and extend the regional streak. Though Corbin may feel guilty his players feel that way, Vanderbilt cannot allow the pressure to break it.

“I’m going to be here. I’m not going anywhere, so I’m riding the bus with them. I’ll eat with them, too. I’ll say hello to them. So, I’m going to be here. That’s it,” Corbin said.

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