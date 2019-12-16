Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt Baseball Reloading With 2020 Class

The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has won two national championships, including last season under the direction of Tim Corbin and from the looks of the talent currently committed to their 2020 recruiting class, there could be more titles in their future.

According to D1-Baseball, Corbin and the Commodores currently have six of the top 100 players in the class currently committed. Keep in mind that baseball, unlike football has a limited number of spots each season, so no one is signing 25 players in a baseball class.

Getting six of the top 100 would likely be the top class once again, something Corbin has done before and the way he relentlessly works should happen again in the future.

If this class does indeed end up number one, it would be different from last year's class, one that was loaded with pitching. This class is more position players, at least of those coming from the top hundred rankings.

TOP 100 TALENT

1) Pete Crow-Anderson OF- Harvard-Westlake High School, Sherman Oaks, California: The number one player in the class is committed to the Commodores and brings a left-handed bat to the lineup. From Perfect Game Baseball: Probably the most polished all-around player in the 2020 class. Named to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

6) Robert Hassell OF- Independence High School, Franklin, Tn. The number six player in the nation, Hassell has a power bat from the left side of the plate. He is a complete player and a high school pitcher as well. He is yet another from the mid-state to sign with the Commodores.

37) Enrique Bradford OF- American Heritage School, Hialeah, Florida: is an OF with a 6-0 155 lb. frame from Hialeah, FL who attends American Heritage. Slender athletic build, not the type of frame that is going to fill out much but has plenty of room for some wiry strength. An outstanding runner, 6.26 in the sixty, has game impacting speed on the bases and in centerfield on defense. The left-handed hitter hits from a straight tall stance with hanging left lift load, has quick hands and a compact short swing, hands driven swing with contact to all fields, has consistently shown the ability to take pitches and square up the ball, prototype leadoff hitter. Has easy and fluid footwork and actions in the outfield runs very good routes and charges the ball hard, playable arm strength with a quick release. A polished player who understands his strengths and plays to them. Excellent student, verbal commitment to Vanderbilt.

43) Jake Bulger C- DeMatha High School, Bowie Maryland: with a 6-0 205 lb. frame from Bowie, MD who attends Dematha Catholic. Very strong and athletic build, pretty mature physically, especially strong lower half. 6.79 runner, is very quick behind the plate, stays low and flexible in his set up, gets rid of the ball very quickly with plus arm strength, very clean overall actions, definitely has the physical tools to stay behind the plate defensively. Right-handed hitter, a rotational hitter with good use of his strong hips, line drive swing plane with a bit of lift out front, makes loud and hard contact with excellent exit velocity speeds, works the middle of the field and repeats his mechanics and timing well. Well rounded toolset for a catcher. Very good student, verbal commitment to Vanderbilt. Named to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

While these four players highlight a loaded class, there is still more talent in this group that should allow Vanderbilt baseball to return to Omaha more than once in their time on West End for the black & gold.