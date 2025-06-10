Vanderbilt Commodores

Two Vanderbilt Baseball Pitchers Recognized By Perfect Game

Sawyer Hawks and Austin Nye were both recognized by Perfect Game for their performances during the 2025 season.

Graham Baakko

Vanderbilt pitcher Sawyer Hawks (88) reacts after striking out Wright State’s Luke Arnold for the third in the ninth inning of the Nashville Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament game at Hawkins Field Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt Won 4-3.
Vanderbilt’s Sawyer Hawks was named Second Team All-America and Austin Nye was named First Team Freshman All-America, Perfect Game announced Tuesday.

Hawks was perhaps one of, if not, the most reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Commodores in the season. Hawks finished the 2025 season with a 4-0 record and a 1.60 ERA over 18 appearances while holding opposing hitters to .167 batting average and collected 59 strikeouts and walked just 11 batters in 45 innings pitched.

Being named to Second Team All-SEC, Hawks had the lowest ERA among pitchers in the SEC with at least six games played and ranked sixth in the SEC in saves this season with six.

Hawks was recently named as a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award. The award winner will be announced on June 13.

Nye earned Freshman All-America honors from NCBWA on Monday.

In 15 starts, Nye finished the season with a 2-1 record with a 3.55 ERA and threw for 50.2 innings and struck out 58 batters. Nye was the starting pitcher in Vanderbilt’s SEC Championship game against Ole Miss where the Commodores captured the tournament crown in a 3-2 victory. In the conference title game, Nye shut down Ole Miss’ offense, holding them to one run on two hits over 4.2 innings.

Below is the list of Vanderbilt’s list of postseason awards as of June 10.

• Sawyer Hawks – Second Team All-America (Perfect Game)

• Connor Fennell – Second Team All-Region (ABCA)

• Austin Nye – First Team Freshman All-America (Perfect Game), Second Team Freshman All-America (NCBWA)

