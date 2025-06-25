Vanderbilt Adds Younger Brother of Previous Commitment: The Anchor
It was only a few days ago when Vanderbilt broke its silence in the NCAA baseball transfer portal, adding two players in one day.
The Commodores had been quiet until then, snagging two commitments early in the transfer window and then not receiving any commitments for more than a week.
Washington State graduate transfer Logan Johnstone broke that silence last week when he committed to the Commodores and now he’ll be joined by his younger brother.
Cal State Fullerton third baseman Carter Johnstone announced he will be following his brother to Nashville after being selected as the Big West's freshman Player of the Year and was named a second-team freshman All-American by Perfect Game.
The younger Johnstone is actually a higher rated player, according to 64 Analytics. Carter is ranked No. 273 and his brother, Logan, is ranked No. 418.
In his freshman season at Cal State Fullerton, Carter Johnstone batterd a .344/.431/.535 slash line with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 42 RBIs.
Did You Notice?
Five Vanderbilt cross country and track and field student-athletes were named to the 2024-25 Cross Country/Track & Field Academic All-District Team by College Sports Communicators Tuesday. Commodore honorees include Allyria McBride, Julia Rosenberg, Falon and Santana Spearman and Ellie Wolski.
