Vanderbilt Baseball Announces Two Events For 2027 Season

Vanderbilt baseball will have the chance to put on some resume-builders in the first few weeks of next season.

Per a Vanderbilt press release, Vanderbilt baseball will compete in the Surprise College Baseball Series and the Nashville College Baseball Series two weeks apart from each other, beginning in late February.

First, Vanderbilt will be in Surprise, Arizona for the Surprise College Baseball Series. The Commodores will take on Nebraska, Oregon State and UC Santa Barbara Feb. 19-21 at the spring training facility of the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.

Two weeks after that, Vanderbilt will host a neutral site event in the Nashville College Baseball Series. The event will take place March 5-7 at First Horizon Park in Nashville, home of the minor league baseball team Nashville Sounds.

That weekend, Vanderbilt will compete against Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati. Between the six teams, the Commodores will face off against four power conference teams.

The two weekends will give Vanderbilt chances to make statements early in the 2027 season. But no opponent likely will be bigger than Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are coming off a season where they got to host the Lincoln Regional in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 13 overall seed.

The 2027 season for Vanderbilt will be an important one. This past season, the Commodores saw their 19-year NCAA Regional streak as they missed the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt finished the 2026 season with a 33-25 record.

Right now, Vanderbilt is still in the midst of constructing its roster for next season. The program has seen a handful of players enter the transfer portal, but Vanderbilt has added a few players it feels can improve its batting lineup and defensive fielding.

Perhaps the surprising thing about Vanderbilt’s offseason thus far has been what it has not added through the portal. The biggest woe of the 2026 season was the pitching. Vanderbilt finished 12th in the SEC in team ERA and was 13th in the conference in ERA during SEC play. So far, the Commodores have not added any pitching through the transfer portal as the calendar hits the middle of the final week of June.

It is a long offseason ahead as Vanderbilt continues to build its roster for the 2027 season. Regardless of what the roster looks like, the Commodores will have their chances to play against power conference competition early next season.

There has been no set schedule of game times announced for the Surprise College Baseball Series nor the Nashville College Baseball series.

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