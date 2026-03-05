Vanderbilt Baseball Athlete Named to Early Season Watch List: The Anchor

One of Vanderbilt's baseball players has been named to an early season watchlist for a prestigious award.

Vanderbilt shortstop Ryker Waite was named to the early season Brooks Wallace Awards Watch List, per a media release Wednesday. The award is given to the best shortstop in college baseball.

In Vanderbilt’s 14 games, Waite has batted .359 with six extra-base hits, 13 RBIs and 15 walks. Waite has hit two home runs, a triple and three doubles as Vanderbilt holds a 8-6 record.

The Commodores are coming off a midweek week over Troy following an upset loss to Central Arkansas Tuesday night. Waite has contributed to Vanderbilt’s offensive rise this season with his numbers. The offense of Vanderbilt has had its good moments and its bad moments, but it has been largely efficient with scoring runs.

Vanderbilt has recorded six run-rule victories this season. The addition of hitting coach Jason Esposito has produced results in the batting lineup as the discipline at the plate seems to be improved.

The win against Troy Wednesday snapped a four-game losing streak in which Vanderbilt had allowed 6.25 runs per game during the skid. Vanderbilt has nine eight days to go before conference play begins. The Commodores host a series against North Dakota State this weekend and a midweek game against Indiana State March 10 before opening SEC play with a home series against LSU.

The Anchor: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Vanderbilt men’s tennis sophomore Pablo Martinez Gomez was named SEC Player of the Week after he helped Vanderbilt upset No. 14 Texas A&M.

In Vanderbilt lacrosse’s win over Eastern Michigan, the Commodores forced 16 turnovers , the most takeaways they have had in a game since 2020.

Frankie Collins gave his final words on his injury situation to fans on Twitter . Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said that Collins has left Nashville and will not return this season.

Wednesday Commodores Results

Vanderbilt lacrosse beat Eastern Michigan 11-8.

Vanderbilt baseball beat Troy 4-1.

Vanderbilt women’s golf finished 10th place at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.

Thursday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt volleyball vs. Lipscomb (Exhibition Game), 7 p.m. CT.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On Shan Foster scoring 42 points on this date in 2008] “Shan was just incredible tonight. I can’t really put it into words. … Lord have mercy, that was amazing. I’m glad I spent all that time teaching him how to shoot.” Kevin Stallings

