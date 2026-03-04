Tim Corbin Gives Injury Update on Austin Nye And Others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt baseball took a 5-4 loss in upset fashion to Central Arkansas Tuesday night. The Commodores fell behind 5-1 early on and were unable to produce enough offense to complete a comeback and instead suffered their fourth loss of the season.

One of the big storylines coming into the game was the health of Vanderbilt’s roster. One of the Commodores starting pitchers, Austin Nye, got knocked out of his start against Arizona Saturday night in the second inning. However, Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin did not have an update on Nye’s status Tuesday night.

“No, not yet,” Corbin said postgame on whether he had an update.

Vanderbilt pitchers Matthew Shorey and Miller Green have also been dealing with injuries since the season began. Corbin said that Green has begun tossing in practice, but Shorey has not gotten back to throwing yet.

Vanderbilt’s pitching injuries have created issues with its pitching staff in terms of depth. Nye is a guy that is a certified weekend starter and has been perhaps the Commodores’ best pitcher thus far. Nye has not given up a run yet this season in his 10 innings of work and has given up just six hits.

Nye’s absence forces someone to step up into a weekend starting role and also forces Corbin to find another midweek starter due to the weakened depth Vanderbilt has in the pitching department.

Managing the pitching in the scenario Vanderbilt is in is certainly a tricky one and one that Vanderbilt is going to have to figure out on the fly. For now, Vanderbilt is just trying to do the best it can.

“I’ve managed it the best we can. I think we have 15 available guys, so we’ll just use them accordingly. We’re going to get by this one first tonight because it’s another tough game tomorrow. Troy’s good, so we’ll just have to find a starter and we will manage it,” Corbin said.

In terms of how Corbin is going to manage it, it does not seem like Corbin is looking to anyone in particular to step into the starting role while Nye is out. Rather, Corbin will seem to take a pitcher by committee approach.

“It’s tough to say right now. I think it’s probably just someone who will start the game that’s not necessarily a starter. But I think once we get past this week, then we’ll try to fill up a Tuesday role,” Corbin said. “We’ll just piece it together.”

Another injury status Corbin updated Tuesday was Colin Barczi. Barczi has appeared in just five games this season due to injury, but there is some good news on his status.

“He’s getting better. Hopefully he’ll be able to start swinging the bat here real soon and playing catch, too,” Corbin said.

Vanderbilt will look to bounce back Wednesday against Troy at 3 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: