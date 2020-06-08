Who's No.1? Vanderbilt Baseball's Austin Martin Could Be Wednesday

Major League Baseball will hold their 2020 player draft beginning on Wednesday with former Vanderbilt Commodores standout Austin Martin expected to be taken first or second in the event.

Depending on the "expert," the opinions are varied as to who the No.1 overall pick will be. Still, they all agree that it will be either Martin or Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson.

CBS Sports ranks Martin No.1 and Torkleson at No.2 in their most recent publication, while ESPN is reversed, with Torkelson at the top and Martin following.

Both are talented players who bring different skills to the table, leaving the Detroit Tigers, who currently hold the top pick with a decision to make as to which player best fits their team.

While CBS ranks Martin as their top player, their latest mock draft released Monday has the former Arizona State product going first.

Pick: 1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State ($8,415,300 slot value) The Tigers taking Torkelson is close to a lock at this point. The alternative is more likely Texas A & M lefty Asa Lacy than Vanderbilt super utility player Austin Martin, but it appears Detroit is strongly leaning toward Torkelson. He is the "safest" of the draft's three elite prospects as a potential impact hitter with a great track record. Teams don't draft for need, especially not with the No. 1 pick, but Torkelson's premium bat would nicely balance the Tigers' pitching rich farm system. Torkelson would be the first college first baseman ever taken No. 1 overall and only the second pure first baseman taken with the top selection, joining Adrian Gonzalez in 2000. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Torkelson as the No. 2 prospect in the draft class.

Of Martin, the article said this.

Pick: IF Austin Martin, Vanderbilt ($7,789,900 slot value) Rumblings the Orioles will cut a below-slot deal here so they can use the savings on a premium talent that falls to their competitive balance pick (No. 30) are growing louder, and it's worth noting GM Mike Elias employed that strategy effectively when he ran drafts for the Astros. That said, the most likely scenario still has the O's taking Martin, who is a modern front office's dream given his exit velocities and versatility. Should Baltimore cut a below-slot deal, New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales and Florida high school outfielder Zac Veen are the likely targets. Arkansas slugger Heston Kjerstad is another possibility. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Martin as the No. 1 prospect in the draft class.

We'll all know soon enough, and should Martin be taken with the first selection, he would be the third Commodores in the Corbin era to go No.1 overall, joining David Price and Dansby Swanson, who earned that honor in 2007 and 2015 respectively.

Should Martin fall to No.2, he would be the second Commodore under Corbin to be selected second, joining Pedro Alvarez, who was taken in the spot in 2008.

