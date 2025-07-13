Vanderbilt Baseball Commit Drafted Sixth Overall
The first Vanderbilt baseball commit is off the board,
With the sixth pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Commodore commit and right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Hernandez is a 6-foot-4 right-hander from Corona High School in California. Hernandez is widely considered at or near the top of all pitching prospects in this year’s draft. Hernandez was listed as the No. 1 RHP prospect and the No. 2 overall prospect by Perfect Game. MLB Pipeline considers Hernandez as the No. 3 overall prospect.
While it is not confirmed whether Hernandez will decide to forego college, it is expected that he will sign with the team that drafted him.
According to Perfect Game’s scouting report, Hernandez is able to throw upwards of 100 mph and has a feel for the strike zone. In 2024, he was the Co-MVP at the WWBA 17U.
Hernandez is rightly sought after by teams who need pitching. During his junior season in high school, he finished 9-0 with a 0.62 ERA and struck out 73 batters. He was named the 2024 Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in California as well as the Player of the Year by the Los Angeles Times.
Hernandez has developed a strong arsenal of pitches. According to PrimeTime Sports, Hernandez can throw a four-seam fastball, changeup, sinker and a 12-6 curveball. The changeup is arguably his best pitch after his fastball, which produces many swings and misses.