Dodgers Trade Former MLB Steals Leader to Marlins in Offseason Deal
The Dodgers only acquired speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz last season in a trade with the Athletics, but after appearing in just 19 games for Los Angeles in 2025, the team has agreed to offload him to the Marlins, according to multiple reports.
Ruiz, 26, led all of MLB in stolen bases in 2023, when he swiped 67 bags on 80 attempts. While he’s an outstanding baserunner, the rest of his game wasn’t quite up to shape. He spent much of the 2024 season in the minor leagues, and has played in just 48 total games in MLB over the last two years.
Last season, Ruiz had a .594 OPS with four hits, including one home run, in 21 at-bats. He had a .923 OPS, 16 home runs and 63 stolen bases in Triple-A, having spent time with both the A’s and Dodgers affiliates. Now, he’ll look to compete for a spot in the Marlins’ outfield as he joins his third organization in the last two years.
In exchange for Ruiz, Miami dealt Adriano Marrero to the Dodgers. Marrero is an 18-year-old right-handed pitching prospect who the Marlins signed in January of 2025. He struck out 35 batters in 33 innings pitching for the Marlins’ affiliate in the Dominican Summer League.