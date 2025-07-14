Vanderbilt Baseball Commit Selected 37th Overall
The third Vanderbilt baseball commit has heard his name called.
With the 37th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles selected Vanderbilt baseball commit and outfielder Slater de Brun.
De Brun weighs in at 180 pounds and is 5-foot-9 and comes from Summit High School in Oregon. He ranked as the No. 24 overall player in this year’s class. In his senior year, he batted .370 with 26 RBIs and 22 stolen bases and played on the USA Baseball’s 18U National Team.
According to MLB analysis, “scouts praise de Brun’s excellent bat-to-ball skills and credits his patience at the plate. He understands his role of getting on base and using his speed to cause havoc. Power may not be a huge part of his game, but he has added more strength and shown ability to hit more line drives from the left-side.”
His ability to steal bases with his speed provides a huge asset to his game. His skills in the outfield has potential to serve him well and give himself a long career in the big leagues. De brun also has an impressive bat speed and is a solid contact hitter, one of the best in this year’s class.
While it is not yet confirmed on whether he will stay in the MLB or go to college, de Brun is expected to sign with his team and forego a collegiate career.