Report: Yankees Assume Cody Bellinger Will Sign Elsewhere As Free Agency Talks Stall
Although the Yankees to retain 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger after trading for him before last season, the two parties may be headed in different directions.
According to a new report from ESPN’s Buster Olney, talks between the Yankees and Bellinger are at an impasse, with the franchise now operating under the assumption that he will sign with a new team. Olney noted that New York is now seeking additions elsewhere, citing sources.
Bellinger landed with the Yankees last offseason in a move with the Cubs in exchange for righthander Cody Poteet. New York also received $5 million in cash considerations to cover part of Bellinger’s contract as Chicago dumped his salary. The two-time All-Star opted out of the final year of his contract in November to become a free agent. If Bellinger opted in for the final year, he would have made $25 million with the Yankees next season.
He was offered a new five-year contract for at least $30 million per season, according to ESPN. However, Bellinger and agent Scott Boras are hoping for more years and a higher annual salary. Last season, he slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs, driving in the most runs for the Yankees outside of Aaron Judge.
Bellinger played all around the outfield for New York, making 85 appearances in left field, 52 in right and 41 in center, plus seven appearances at first base. With talks stalling between the Yankees and Bellinger, New York may be in need of some serious help if one of its biggest bats signs elsewhere, which appears to be the most likely outcome.