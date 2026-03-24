Vanderbilt Baseball Looks to Get Back on Track: The Anchor

Vanderbilt baseball is in its worst slump of the season, dropping its last five games. The once 13-7 Commodores are now 13-12 as the third week of the conference schedule kicks off this weekend.

But before that, Vanderbilt is hoping it can go into a rivalry in a good mood with a win against Tennessee Tech. The Commodores are desperately in search of a win to not just get back on track, but to also feel good about themselves.

Vanderbilt takes on Tennessee Tech at 6 p.m. tonight in what feels like a must-win game to stop the bleeding. Vanderbilt is coming off a road series to a top 10 Mississippi State where the Commodores were swept by the Bulldogs. Vanderbilt was run-ruled Sunday 17-7 and lost Saturday 7-2. In many ways, Vanderbilt did not compete for the majority of the weekend.

The positive coming out of the weekend was the return of Colin Barczi, who went 4-for-10 over the weekend.

Vanderbilt needs to get its bats going again while also continuing to search for stability on the mound. The Commodores have allowed four or more runs in all games on their losing streak. Three of the five, Vanderbilt surrendered seven, 16 and 17 runs. For Vanderbilt, to get back on track against Tennessee Tech before its weekend series against Tennessee, the pitching has to improve.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

165 days

The Anchor: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Vanderbilt men’s golf finished in third place of 18 teams at the Linger Longer Invitational. The Commodores finished 20-under for the tournament as freshman Jon Ed Steed and senior Wells Williams both finished in the top 10 on the player leaderboard.

Vanderbilt lacrosse’s Gabby Putnam and Anna Taraboletti won weekly American Conference honors for their performances against Old Dominion. Putnam was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Taraboletti was named the American Midfielder of the Week.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball wing Tyler Nickel tweeted out his “thank you” post on X

Monday’s Commodores Results

No. 2 seed Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat No. 7 seed Illinois 75-57 in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I really thought Bill Pace was a good coach. He had a warm personality and was very encouraging. He never talked down to his players and appeared to be a smart coach with a new system. He came to us from Arkansas and brought in their system, which was an option-type offense. We had Watson Brown, who was a local favorite and a really good option-type quarterback. We had a lot of hope that we could do something big. In my junior year we had a winning year, which was an accomplishment back then.” Bob Asher

We’ll Leave You With This…

The Commodores advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2008-09 🥳 pic.twitter.com/SwGPupx9g7 — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) March 24, 2026