Vanderbilt Baseball Releases Fall Schedule

Though it is a long time before college baseball kicks back up again for the 2027 season, Vanderbilt baseball will be playing a few games this fall.

Per a media release, Vanderbilt baseball will play four exhibition games this fall between the months of October and November. Vanderbilt will begin its fall ball schedule against Walters State on Sunday, Oct. 18. A week after that, Vanderbilt will head to Chicago to take on Northwestern Oct. 25.

In November, Vanderbilt will go out west to Las Vegas to take on Arizona Nov. 1 before finishing fall ball with a home exhibition game against Austin Peay Nov. 8 at Hawkins Field. Both of those games will be played on Sundays as well.

Vanderbilt is looking to rebound after a disappointing 2026 season. The Commodores’ 19-year NCAA Tournament streak ended after posting a record of 33-25 last season. Vanderbilt’s season came to an end in Hoover in the second round of the SEC Tournament with a loss to Florida.

The way in which last season transpired makes this offseason for Vanderbilt that much more important and dire. The program wants to return to the standard that head coach Tim Corbin has established for a long time in Nashville.

Over the offseason, Vanderbilt added eight players from the transfer portal, including three pitchers and five positional players that will look to bring offense and defense into the lineup.

One of Vanderbilt’s flaws from last season was the pitching staff. Between injuries that the Commodores suffered and the lack of execution in games, Vanderbilt’s pitching numbers suffered and it had consequences for the team’s outlook a season ago.

But Vanderbilt is hoping the arms it is bringing in from the portal will pay off – Shane Brinham from Michigan, Dominic Monaco from Western Kentucky and Gavin Lauridsen from USC. On top of that, Vanderbilt is bringing Connor Fennell back into the pitching rotation as well as Austin Nye returning from injury.

Fall baseball may not be an indication as to what Vanderbilt will necessarily look like next season, but it can give a glimpse into who could play big roles for the Commodores as well as possibly give the spotlight to fresher faces that may form roles for themselves as the 2027 season progresses.

Here is a list of Vanderbilt baseball’s fall games. Times for Vanderbilt’s fall games will be announced at a later date.

Oct. 18: vs. Walters State

Oct. 25: at Northwestern

Nov. 1: vs. Arizona (Las Vegas)

Nov. 8: vs. Austin Peay

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