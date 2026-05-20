Vanderbilt Falls 8-3 in SEC Baseball Tournament to Florida

The Vanderbilt Commodores were dealt a significant blow to their NCAA Tournament hopes on Wednesday afternoon, falling to Florida 8-3 in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

Coming into the day, the Commodores held an RPI ranking of 71 and likely needed to advance through the SEC Tournament to get a chance at an at-large bid. The worst RPI for an SEC team ever to receive one was Alabama in 2008, which had a ranking of 48. Now, Vanderbilt’s 19-year NCAA Tournament streak is in serious jeopardy.

The issues that have plagued Vanderbilt all season came into play again in the loss, as the pitching staff struggled to contain the Florida offense, allowing 14 hits.

The Gators jumped on Vanderbilt early in the bottom of the first, when outfielder Kyle Jones singled up in the middle before stealing second early in the next at-bat. Shortstop Brendan Lawson doubled to right field, bringing Jones in to score. Then, Blake Cyr hit a ball deep to left field that was misjudged by Braden Holcomb and dropped, resulting in a double that moved Lawson to third. When third baseman Ethan Surowiec grounded out, Lawson scored to make the score 2-0.

Gators right fielder Hayden Yost added to the lead with a solo shot that hugged the right field line but stayed fair, as Florida went up 3-0.

The Commodores struggled to create offense against SEC Pitcher of the Year Aiden King, recording just two hits in the first four innings. King was highly efficient through his 4.2 innings, throwing just 75 pitches.

But somewhere after the second out in the fifth inning, with no runners on, Vanderbilt found a flash of success.

The top of the order and third baseman Brodie Johnston gave the bats some life with a double down the line before Mike Mancini drew a walk. Then, Braden Holcomb doubled to left-center field, scoring both the runners on base. Logan Johnstone kept them momentum going with a triple to right-center that brought in Holcomb to tie the game 3-3.

Florida pulled King in favor of Jackson Barberi, who closed the inning with a strikeout.

The Gators struck back immediately in the bottom of the fifth, when Lawson walked, stole second and was brought around the bases a few pitches later by a two-run blast from Cyr against Brennan Seiber.

After holding Vanderbilt to hitless sixth and seventh innings, Florida continued to pile on the score after the stretch. Wyatt Nadeau walked both Surowiec and Gators catcher Karson Bowen before being replaced by Luke Guth. A groundout from Landon Stripling moved the runners to second and third before Cade Kurland dribbled a single up the middle to score both, making the score 7-3.

Lawson added a solo home run to the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth, putting the Gators up 8-3.

After its fifth-inning fireworks, Vanderbilt only produced one more hit the rest of the way, coming on a last gasp single up the middle from Johnston in the bottom of the ninth before Mancini flied out to right field to end the game.

The nation’s longest active NCAA Tournament streak now lies in the hands of the committee, and Vanderbilt will have to hope things turn its way after just one win in the SEC Tournament.