Vanderbilt Pitcher Sawyer Hawks Earns Third All-American Honor
Vanderbilt relief pitcher Sawyer Hawks has earned his third All-American honor for this past season.
Hawks, a senior right-handed pitcher was named a third-team All-American by D1Baseball the website announced on Thursday. Hawks was also named to Perfect Game and NCBWA’s All-American second-teams.
He finished the 2025 campaign with a 4-0 record and a 1.60 ERA over 18 appearances. He held opposing hitters to a .167 average and totaled 59 strikeouts to 11 walks.
Here’s a complete listing of D1Baseball All-American teams:
2025 D1Baseball.com All-American Teams
First-Team All-American
1B Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
2B Kaleb Freeman, Georgia State
3B Daniel Cuvet, Miami
SS Roch Cholowsky, UCLA
OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
OF Ike Irish, Auburn
OF James Quinn-Irons, George Mason
SP Kade Anderson, LSU
SP Liam Doyle, Tennessee
SP Jake Knapp, North Carolina
SP Jacob Morrison, Coastal Carolina
SP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
RP Antoine Jean, Houston
RP Dylan Volantis, Texas
Second-Team All-American
C Boston Smith, Wright State
1B Jared Jones, LSU
2B Nick Monistere, Southern Miss
3B Kerrington Cross, Cincinnati
SS Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
OF Lucas Moore, Louisville
OF Devin Taylor, Indiana
OF Gavin Turley, Oregon State
DH Ace Reese, Mississippi State
UT Ethan Hedges, USC
SP Jamie Arnold, Florida State
SP Anthony Eyanson, LSU
P Blake Gillespie, Charlotte
SP JB Middleton, Southern Miss
SP Zane Taylor, UNC Wilmington
RP Gabe Craig, Baylor
RP Tony Pluta, Arizona
Third-Team All-American
C Carson Tinney, Notre Dame
1B Brady Ballinger, Kansas
2B Mitch Voit, Michigan
3B Anthony DePino, Rhode Island
SS Aiva Arquette, Oregon State
OF Jonathan Hogart, Murray State
OF Mason Neville, Oregon
OF Cameron Nickens, Austin Peay
DH Mason White, Arizona
UT Bryce Calloway, New Orleans
SP Joseph Dzierwa, Michigan State
SP Cameron Flukey, Coastal Carolina
SP Jonathan Gonzalez, Stetson
SP Jack Ohman, Yale
SP Dax Whitney, Oregon State
RP Casan Evans, LSU
RP Sawyer Hawks, Vanderbilt