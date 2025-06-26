Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Pitcher Sawyer Hawks Earns Third All-American Honor

The senior RHP caps off the 2025 season with a perfect 4-0 record and three All-American team selections.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Sawyer Hawks (88) celebrates with teammates after the team’s 5-2 win against Georgia in a NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt pitcher Sawyer Hawks (88) celebrates with teammates after the team’s 5-2 win against Georgia in a NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt relief pitcher Sawyer Hawks has earned his third All-American honor for this past season.

Hawks, a senior right-handed pitcher was named a third-team All-American by D1Baseball the website announced on Thursday. Hawks was also named to Perfect Game and NCBWA’s All-American second-teams.

He finished the 2025 campaign with a 4-0 record and a 1.60 ERA over 18 appearances. He held opposing hitters to a .167 average and totaled 59 strikeouts to 11 walks. 

Here’s a complete listing of D1Baseball All-American teams:

2025 D1Baseball.com All-American Teams

First-Team All-American

1B Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
2B Kaleb Freeman, Georgia State
3B Daniel Cuvet, Miami
SS Roch Cholowsky, UCLA
OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
OF Ike Irish, Auburn
OF James Quinn-Irons, George Mason
SP Kade Anderson, LSU
SP Liam Doyle, Tennessee
SP Jake Knapp, North Carolina
SP Jacob Morrison, Coastal Carolina
SP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
RP Antoine Jean, Houston
RP Dylan Volantis, Texas

Second-Team All-American

C Boston Smith, Wright State
1B Jared Jones, LSU
2B Nick Monistere, Southern Miss
3B Kerrington Cross, Cincinnati
SS Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
OF Lucas Moore, Louisville
OF Devin Taylor, Indiana
OF Gavin Turley, Oregon State
DH Ace Reese, Mississippi State
UT Ethan Hedges, USC
SP Jamie Arnold, Florida State
SP Anthony Eyanson, LSU
P Blake Gillespie, Charlotte
SP JB Middleton, Southern Miss
SP Zane Taylor, UNC Wilmington
RP Gabe Craig, Baylor
RP Tony Pluta, Arizona

Third-Team All-American

C Carson Tinney, Notre Dame
1B Brady Ballinger, Kansas
2B Mitch Voit, Michigan
3B Anthony DePino, Rhode Island
SS Aiva Arquette, Oregon State
OF Jonathan Hogart, Murray State
OF Mason Neville, Oregon
OF Cameron Nickens, Austin Peay
DH Mason White, Arizona
UT Bryce Calloway, New Orleans
SP Joseph Dzierwa, Michigan State
SP Cameron Flukey, Coastal Carolina
SP Jonathan Gonzalez, Stetson
SP Jack Ohman, Yale
SP Dax Whitney, Oregon State
RP Casan Evans, LSU
RP Sawyer Hawks, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball