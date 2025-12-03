Vanderbilt Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Name Position Hometown High School Height and Weight National Ranking, per 247Sports Daniel Vollmer Athlete Cincinnati, Ohio St. Xavier 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. 1605 Adam Gehm Tight end Harmony, Pennsylvania Seneca Valley 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. 1002

Position Breakdowns

Offense

While the Commodores class features talent at nearly every position, the class begins and ends with 5-Star quarterback Jared Curtis. The Nashville native flipped his long standing commitment from Georgia in the final days leading up to the early signing period, and is now set to be the driving force behind a new era of Commodores' football.

He is the No. 1 player in the class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and is coming off of an absolutely electrifying senior season in which he led Nashville Christian to a second consecutive state championship while throwing for just under 2,000 yards with 31 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also added over 500 yards on the ground, showing off his impressive scrambling ability.

As for Curtis' future offensive weapons, Vanderbilt added six new targets to the arsenal: three tight ends, two running backs and a very physically impressive wideout.

The Commodores are also welcoming six new offensive linemen to the fold, potentially seeking to address a somewhat patchwork unit from this season made up of mostly transfer portal acquisitions.

Defense

While offense was certainly a major focus of this offseason, Clark Lea is still a defensive mind at heart, so the Commodores made sure to add some truly incredible talent on that side of the ball.

11 of Vanderbilt's 24 commits come from the defensive unit: three defensive linemen/edge defenders, six defensive backs and two linebackers.

Starting with the trenches, each of the Commodores' commits look to be high ceiling prospects with the potential to work their way onto the field early. The highlight of the group, 4-Star safety Chris Tangelo, is a truly unique talent that will bring a tons of versatility to the Vanderbilt defense.

Top Commitments in the Class

Jared Curtis

2026 5-Star QB Jared Curtis | Credit @jcurtis.2 on Instagram

The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' composite ranking, Curtis is a dynamic signal caller with a wide range of skills that he can attack a defense with. He has an incredibly strong arm which he uses to fit throws into extremely tight windows, but is also gifted as a runner, using his 6-foot-3, 225 lb. frame to bully would be tacklers.

A Nashville native, Curtis is now the highest ranked prospect in program history and is set to continue building on what has been a momentous 2025 season.

Chris Tangelo

2026 Vanderbilt S commit Chris Tangelo | Credit @lasttangelo_ on Instagram

While much of the focus on the class has shifted to the aforementioned Curtis, Tangelo is an incredibly important addition to the class as well. He is a physically imposing safety prospect, standing 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. with a massive amount of range in coverage.

He is incredibly fluid in his movement despite his lengthy frame, and is able to lock down nearly any type of wideout.

Signee Breakdown

1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect

247Sports:

Rivals:

Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Duke

Scouting Report

Vollmer is one of the most versatile prospects of the entire class for the Commodores. The 3-Star athlete, hailing from St. Xavier’s High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, stands 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. and split time on both sides of the ball throughout his varsity career.

As a senior this fall, he has helped lead St. Xavier to an 11-2 record and a berth in the state title game against Olentangy High School on December 5. Vollmer committed to the Commodores in February of this year, choosing Vanderbilt over the likes of Cincinnati, Indiana and Duke.

2. TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect

247Sports:

Rivals:

Scouting Report

One of the most dynamic prospects in the entire class, Gehm is a 6-foot-6, 235 lb. tight end with the ability to attack defenses in multiple different ways. He is dominant as a run blocker, but truly shines with his wide catch radius and ability to make contested grabs.

While he enters a room with massive shoes to fill as Eli Stowers departs for the NFL, Gehm looks to be a prospect that could very well compete for time on the field early.

2026 Vanderbilt Flips and Decommitments

The Commodores suffered five decommitments in the 2026 class, but managed to offset their losses by bringing in many of their own recruiting flips to replace them.

Name Old School New School Caden Harris Vanderbilt Georgia Keeyshawn Tabuteau Vanderbilt Wisconsin Karaijus Hayes Vanderbilt Uncommitted Michael Mitchell, Jr. Vanderbilt Stanford Joey Quinn Vanderbilt Uncommitted Bradley Brown TCU Vanderbilt Evan Hampton Louisville Vanderbilt Jeremy Garner San Diego State Vanderbilt Mason Lewis Cal Vanderbilt Cameron Stepp UPENN Vanderbilt Nate Fleming Columbia Vanderbilt Jared Curtis Georgia Vanderbilt

Final Class Ranking

After adding the previously mentioned commitment from Curtis, Vanderbilt soared up recruiting boards and now possesses the No. 31 ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. That ranks as the best class in the Clark Lea era, surpassing his previous top effort in 2022 when the Commodores finished No. 32.

While the Commodores have a chance to be on the outside looking in of this year's College Football Playoff, it is an undeniable fact at this point that Vanderbilt has arrived as a program to truly look out for in the SEC.

