Vanderbilt's Austin Martin Falls to No.5, Headed to Toronto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt standout Austin Martin was selected fifth overall in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night becoming the sixth Commodore in program history to be taken in the top five.

Martin is the 10th top-10 overall pick in the Tim Corbin era (2003-present), a mark that is more than every other program in the SEC East combined. He is the 122nd Commodore selected and 17th first-round selection in that timeframe.

At Vanderbilt, the junior, who was drafted as a shortstop, played 65 career games at third base, 25 games in center field, 13 games at second base, 13 games at first base, 12 games in left field and two games at shortstop.

Martin becomes the sixth Commodore to be drafted by Toronto. One season ago, the Blue Jays selected Commodore catcher Philip Clarke in the ninth round.

Martin was named a 2020 preseason All-American by four different publications and was the D1Baseball preseason SEC Player of the Year. He made 16 starts in Vanderbilt’s shortened, 18-game season and led the Commodores in hits (20) and runs (15) while hitting .377 and slugging .660.

Martin was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 37th round of the 2017 MLB Draft before he opted to enroll at Vanderbilt. Since then he’s become a Freshman All-American, first team All-American, All-SEC first team selection and Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes semifinalist.

Remaining draft-eligible Commodores include Tyler Brown, Cooper Davis, Ty Duvall, Jake Eder, Hugh Fisher, Mason Hickman, Erik Kaiser, Harrison Ray and Ethan Smith.

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Baseball pres release.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.