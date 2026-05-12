What Vanderbilt baseball’s Resume Looks Like Going into the Final Series

The clock of the 2026 season is likely set to run out on Vanderbilt baseball as the final week of the college baseball regular season commences.

Vanderbilt is coming off a series loss on the road to Missouri in what was the Commodores worst series loss of the season. Instead of taking the weekend as an opportunity to stack wins against the last place team in the SEC and work its way back into the NCAA Tournament conversation, Vanderbilt lost two of three games in Columbia.

As a result, its resume took some serious damage. Vanderbilt fell to 29-24 on the season and 11-16 in conference play. With the series loss, it also clinched a losing record in SEC play.

More importantly, though, is that Vanderbilt’s 19-year NCAA Regional streak is in grave danger of ending. Vanderbilt is not even considered in the “Four to Watch” in D1Baseball’s latest NCAA Tournament projection.

Vanderbilt’s resume this season suggests that projection is highly accurate. On top of the overall and conference record, the Commodores’ resume also consists of a RPI ranking of 74. That number is a major red flag. Research shows that the team with the lowest RPI ranking to make the NCAA Tournament was 59th-ranked TCU in 2019. That TCU team won multiple games in its conference tournament, too.

Elsewhere on Vanderbilt’s resume is its strength of schedule. The Commodores have played the 41st hardest schedule this season while going 5-15 against Quadrant I teams this season and having four losses against Quadrant IV teams. Additionally, Vanderbilt is 12-17 against teams ranked in the top 100 of the RPI.

When evaluating whether Vanderbilt should be considered for an at-large spot given it does not win the SEC Tournament, there are a few strikes against the Commodores that are highly likely to keep them out.

The No. 74 RPI number is already not attractive to the selection committee, but to add a 5-15 record against the type of teams that will be in the NCAA Tournament and having bad individual losses on the resume such as two losses to Missouri, a loss to Indiana and a loss to Central Arkansas, Vanderbilt has dug itself a hole too deep to climb out of for an at-large.

The likeliest way for Vanderbilt to extend the regional streak to 20 seasons would be to win the SEC Tournament in Hoover next week to secure an auto bid. It is a place Vanderbilt has played well before, including when it won the conference tournament last year. But this year the situation is more dire and the Commodores do not have a choice but to be the last one standing.

The path is narrow, but there is a path. It is likely that regardless of what Vanderbilt does against South Carolina to close the season, it will not help its at-large case. The Commodores need to get hot and get hot fast.

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