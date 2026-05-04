Where Vanderbilt Baseball is in the SEC Standings, RPI After Being Swept by Alabama

Vanderbilt baseball’s postseason hopes are in serious danger with just two weekends to go before the SEC Tournament.

The Commodores are coming off a series at No. 24 Alabama in which they were swept by the Crimson Tide in a series that they needed to get at least one win, if not, multiple wins in. Instead, Vanderbilt dropped all three games and has no choice but to fend for itself as its 19-year regional streak is in jeopardy.

With the three losses over the weekend, Vanderbilt is now 10-14 in conference play with six conference games to go. The Commodores have lost four consecutive SEC games and have now lost four of their last five SEC series. While a few of those five series have been against tough competition, the hole Vanderbilt has dug itself in got much more deeper Saturday afternoon.

With two SEC series and one more midweek game remaining before the SEC Baseball Tournament begins May 19, here is where Vanderbilt sits in the SEC standings.

SEC Standings as of May 4, 2026

Georgia (18-6) Texas (15-8) Texas A&M (15-8) Mississippi State (14-10) Auburn (14-10) Alabama (13-11) Arkansas (13-11) Florida (13-11) Ole Miss (12-12) Oklahoma (12-12) Tennessee (11-13) Kentucky (11-13) Vanderbilt (10-14) LSU (9-15) South Carolina (7-17) Missouri (4-20)

Vanderbilt has an opportunity to finish the regular season strong and stack wins with a road series at Missouri this weekend before a home series against South Carolina. The two teams have a combined 11 SEC wins. The Commodores should be able to win both series and should be able to sweep at least one of the two series.

But at this point, climbing the SEC standings is the least of Vanderbilt’s worries. Vanderbilt needs to fight its way back to the NCAA Tournament bubble over these next two weeks. Before getting swept by Alabama, the Commodores were on the border between being the last team in the tournament and being the first team out, depending on who you asked. But with three consecutive losses and an overall record of 27-22, that will surely drop Vanderbilt behind quite a few other bubble teams in the conversation.

What’s more is Vanderbilt has now dropped seven spots to No. 71 in the RPI rankings. The Commodores’ path to the NCAA Tournament field is narrow. Firstly, they likely need to win out all seven games to finish the regular season in order to avoid any additional bad losses on their resume. Secondly, Vanderbilt likely needs to win at least one, probably two games at the SEC Tournament to be strongly considered among the bubble teams.

Even at that point, the question of its RPI rating still stands. Will it rise enough to be on the right side of the bubble given that there are not any opportunities to get big wins on the resume?

The lowest ranked team in the RPI that has made the tournament since at least 2017 was 2019 TCU. The Horned Frogs made the field of 64 after being 59th in the RPI. However, that TCU team did win two games in the Big 12 Tournament and advanced to the conference semifinals.

Regardless, Vanderbilt has a lot of work to do if it wants to extend its regional streak. Otherwise, the Commodores will have an early end to their 2026 season.

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