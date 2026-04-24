Where Vanderbilt Baseball Sits in the SEC Standings Entering Texas Series

Could this be the weekend series where Vanderbilt baseball vindicates last weekend’s series win?

The Commodores have been needing to play catch up throughout the past few weeks after an unpleasant start to the season raised plenty of questions surrounding the team’s pitching and whether Vanderbilt will even end up making the NCAA Tournament this season in the first place.

And those concerns have been justified. Vanderbilt has had one reliable starting pitcher in Connor Fennell, another starter in Wyatt Nadeau that has had good and bad days during the conference season. But most of all, the third weekend starter has been a question mark with no official announcement of who it is until the morning of.

Last weekend though, Vanderbilt escaped Kentucky with a series win over the Wildcats on the road. It was the first time Vanderbilt won a conference series on the road this season. It did end up creating a feeling that maybe last weekend was exactly what Vanderbilt needed. This weekend’s series against No. 4 Texas at home is a chance for the Commodores to validate that feeling.

Vanderbilt enters the series with a conference record of 9-9 with four SEC series to go. The clock is starting to tick on Vanderbilt to get high-quality wins to sneak into the tournament field at the end of the season. Before the weekend series gets going, here is a look at the SEC standings. Tiebreakers are not included.

SEC Standings as of April 24, 2026

Georgia (13-5) Texas A&M (12-5) Texas (11-6) Mississippi State (10-8) Ole Miss (10-8) Auburn (10-8) Oklahoma (10-8) Florida (10-8) Alabama (10-9) Arkansas (10-9) Vanderbilt (9-9) Kentucky (8-10) Tennessee (8-11) LSU (6-12) South Carolina (5-13) Missouri (3-16)

Four teams have played 19 games entering today due to the Alabama-Tennessee series and the Arkansas-Missouri series being a Thursday to Saturday series.

The logjam of the SEC continues to stay tight with very little separation between fourth place and 12th place. While it certainly helps Vanderbilt the higher it places in the SEC, the Commodores need to just worry about getting big wins they can use for their NCAA Tournament case.

As of now, Vanderbilt’s most impressive win is a 14-8 win at Texas A&M before it ultimately lost that series. This weekend’s series is more critical than that one. Even getting one of three over the weekend would be nice, but winning the weekend series over a team that could end up in Omaha come June would help Vanderbilt immensely.

What helps Vanderbilt is its finish at the end of the regular season. It finishes the season with a road series against Missouri and a home series against South Carolina. It would be a chance to stack wins and raise its RPI ranking going into Hoover for the SEC Tournament.

But it’s one thing to talk about the what ifs if Vanderbilt were to do well this weekend, it is another thing to see if it can actually pull it off. Vanderbilt and Texas begin its series tonight at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

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