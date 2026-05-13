Where Vanderbilt Baseball Sits in the SEC Standings Going into the Final Weekend of the Regular Season

The final weekend in the SEC regular season kicks off Thursday night as all 16 teams will play their final series Thursday through Saturday before heading to Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Baseball Tournament.

For Vanderbilt, the Commodores are coming off another series loss in which they went on the road to Missouri and lost two of three games to the Tigers. It was a series where it felt like Vanderbilt had to sweep all three games, but it instead lost the series as a whole.

As a result, Vanderbilt dropped to 11-16 in conference play and clinched a losing record in the SEC while having a 29-24 overall record.

Going into the final weekend, Vanderbilt finishes the regular season at home against South Carolina for three games. The Commodores will likely not be able to get much benefit on their resume even with a series win, but it cannot hurt to find some sort of rhythm and stack wins before the conference tournament.

Going into the final weekend of the regular season, here is a look at the SEC baseball standings.

SEC Standings as of May 13, 2026

Georgia (21-6) Texas (16-10) Texas A&M (16-10) Alabama (16-11) Auburn (16-11) Mississippi State (15-12) Arkansas (15-12) Florida (15-12) Ole Miss (14-13) Tennessee (13-14) Oklahoma (13-14) Kentucky (12-15) Vanderbilt (11-16) LSU (9-18) South Carolina (7-20) Missouri (6-21)

Vanderbilt cannot rise into the top half of the conference, meaning that it will have to play on the first day of the tournament at some point Tuesday. The only question that remains is where Vanderbilt will ultimately finish in the standings and who it will play on Tuesday.

Since the maximum number of conference wins Vanderbilt can finish at is 14, there are only a few spots it can climb at most. Ole Miss plays Alabama and Tennessee takes on Oklahoma. Someone has to win the Tennessee and Oklahoma series, meaning one of the two will finish with 15 or 16 conference wins, which eliminates a spot that Vanderbilt could move up. If Ole Miss wins just one against Alabama, that takes off another spot the Commodores could jump.

At that point, the highest Vanderbilt could reach is the No. 11 seed in the SEC Tournament. The No. 12 and No. 13 seeds play each other in the bracket, so finishing in either of those spots would not make a difference in a team’s path to a conference championship.

Vanderbilt can only move down one spot and it only happens if Vanderbilt were to get swept by South Carolina and LSU were to sweep Florida this weekend. The likeliest scenario is the Commodores ending up in the No. 12 versus No. 13 matchup on Tuesday, which is the second game that day.

Vanderbilt may not have much to gain this weekend. If anything, it could gain an outside shot at an at-large spot with a sweep over South Carolina and a run to the SEC title game. But losing this weekend certainly would wipe that possibility out.

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