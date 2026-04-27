Where Vanderbilt Baseball Stands in the SEC With Three Weeks Left

It was not the weekend that Vanderbilt baseball wanted to have with the big opportunity that rose in front of it.

The Commodores dropped their series finale to No. 4 Texas in 10 innings Sunday by a score of 4-3. Vanderbilt had its opportunities to get a massive win and series win on the resume, but the inability to get the key hit cost it in the end.

Now, Vanderbilt is 10-11 in SEC play with three conference series to go with an overall record of 26-19. The Commodores have already surpassed their loss total from a year ago when it went 43-18 on the year.

With three weekends to go before the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, here is where things stand with the SEC baseball standings after another weekend. Tiebreakers are not included in the standings.

SEC Baseball Standings on April 27, 2026

Georgia (15-6) Texas A&M (14-6) Texas (13-7) Mississippi State (13-8) Auburn (12-9) Ole Miss (11-10) Oklahoma (11-10) Florida (11-10) Arkansas (11-10) Tennessee (10-11) Alabama (10-11) Vanderbilt (10-11) Kentucky (9-12) South Carolina (7-14) LSU (6-15) Missouri (4-17)

While Vanderbilt did lose the series to Texas, it does not feel like the season is over or that its NCAA Tournament hopes are dashed. It stings because of what could have been if it won Sunday, but by no means does it feel like the world is coming to an end.

Vanderbilt certainly has more work to do, but it has the schedule to do it. The Commodores are on the road the next two weeks against Alabama and Missouri before finishing up the regular season with a home series against South Carolina. Those are three series that they should have a great chance to win.

And even though Vanderbilt’s struggles on the road this season are well-documented, there probably are not many other places right now that are better to go to than Alabama and Missouri. Alabama has lost three consecutive series and was swept in its most recent home series against Arkansas. Missouri has been at the bottom of the conference all season.

Vanderbilt has the perfect opportunity to end the season by stacking wins. Given its remaining schedule, it is not a stretch to say that the Commodores could easily grab two of three in each of the last three series, or at least find some way to get six more conference wins. Sixteen SEC wins would all but put away any doubt of Vanderbilt's chances to make the tournament. History says that 15 conference wins should make Vanderbilt feel pretty safe.

The caveat to all of that is Vanderbilt’s RPI ranking. Vanderbilt is currently 69th in the RPI rankings, which is not a favorable position to be in. The question is how much it rises if Vanderbilt is able to get to 15-15 in conference play.

Up first, though, is a big series against Alabama beginning Thursday. If they come away with a series win, it would do wonders for their tournament hopes.

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