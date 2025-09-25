ACC/SEC Challenge TV Schedule Announced for Vanderbilt Basketball: The Anchor
Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball both got their schedule for their ACC/SEC Challenge games in early December.
Both men’s and women’s Commodores will play at Memorial Gymnasium on Dec. 3, starting with the women at 4 p.m. CT and the men playing the nightcap at 8 p.m. CT, per the schedule released on Wednesday.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball will take on Virginia first before Vanderbilt men’s basketball will play SMU at night. Vanderbilt and SMU are playing for the 23rd time all-time. Vanderbilt is 14-8 against SMU in their first 22 meetings, but only two of those meetings have happened in the 21st century (2020 and 2021).
Mark Byington is looking to lead his team back to the NCAA Tournament after Vanderbilt was a No. 10 seed and fell to No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s in the Round of 64 in March. The Commodores finished the season 20-13. It was the first time since the 2016-2017 season that they made the NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball is facing Virginia for the seventh time in program history. Virginia leads the all-time series 4-2 and it is the first time since 1995 that the Cavaliers will travel to Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt women’s head coach Shea Ralph is looking to bring her team to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. The past two seasons, Vanderbilt went 23-10 and 22-11, respectively. Both seasons ended in a first round exit in the NCAA Tournament.
Did You Notice?
In Vanderbilt’s win against Georgia State last weekend, it averaged 8.9 yards per play, which set a program record. The previous record came in 1948 when Vanderbilt averaged 8.7 yards per play against Miami (FL).
The 70-21 victory over the Panthers made more Vanderbilt football history. It marked the first time in program history that the Commodores started 4-0 with all four wins coming by 20 or more points. The punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown by Jamison Curtis was the first time Vanderbilt’s special teams returned a blocked punt back to the end zone since 2014.
This weekend, Vanderbilt takes on Utah State. It is the first time ever the two schools have met in football. Kickoff between the Commodores and Aggies is set for 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
