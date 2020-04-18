As Basketball Recruiting Winds Down, Where Does Vanderbilt Stand?

As basketball recruiting heads toward the finish line for the 2020 cycle, the Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Jerry Stackhouse are still looking to fill what is believed to be two remaining spots on the roster.

While the current group of recruits isn't receiving rave reviews as one of the top classes in the nation, the Commodores are quietly putting together a solid group that should help the team move forward from the growth experience a season ago.

To rate this class, we reached out to Sports Illustrated All-American basketball recruiting expert Jason Jordan for his thoughts on the talent being assembled on West End, and his comments might surprise some people.

While the number of incoming newcomers is low at the moment, remember that three new Commodores transfers will be unique to the program next season that should pay immediate dividends.

"I really like the makeup of Vandy's 2020 class, our team recruiting rankings are based on high school additions, but if you factored in transfers, the Commodores would be much higher. On the high school side, the additions of Myles and Tyrin are big," said Jordan. "Both guys can play multiple positions and compete at a high level on both ends."

"When you add in Isaac McBride, D.J. Harvey, and Quentin Millora-Brown, the talent level raises substantially next season in Nashville. Jerry (Stackhouse) has a backcourt full of athletic creators and scorers. That's a recipe for success on any level," Brown said.

While all these additions will be welcome, perhaps the most significant factor remaining for the Commodores is the situation for Saben Lee.

Lee entered the NBA Draft but has not signed with an agent, leaving open the possibility of a return to Vanderbilt.

If that happens, with Lee, Scotty Pippen Jr, and Maxwell Evans all returning along with the incoming talent, the Commodores backcourt would be as deep and athletic as any in the conference.

Stackhouse still has some work to do on the recruiting trail as the Commodores need help inside.

While Clevon Brown returns for his sixth season of eligibility, he and Ejike Obinna are the only two experienced big men on the roster at this time. Finding depth there is the focus for Stackhouse.

The Commodores might not be ready for an SEC title or NCAA Final Four, but at least there is some hope of better things to come next season.

