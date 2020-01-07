As Commodores Enter SEC Play Both Offense And Defense Looking For Improvement

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse knows exactly what went wrong Saturday night at Memorial Gym when is Vanderbilt team imploded in the second half, lost a 15 point lead and ultimately fell in overtime to SMU.

It wasn't just one thing, it was the offense and the defense that abandoned the Commodores in the closing minutes of regulation and overtime Saturday. It was also a solid Mustang bunch and their coach that flipped the switch and caused many of the Vanderbilt mistakes and miscues down the stretch.

OFFENSE

Trailing by 72-57 with just over six minutes remaining, SMU coach Tim Jankovick switched defenses and went to a zone. Because the Commodores lack an inside game the zone forced them into more perimeter shots and fewer rebound opportunities.

Keep in mind, the Commodores had 72 points and a 15 point lead with just over six minutes, they ended the game, those six minutes plus the overtime period with 81 points in the game. Just nine points scored down the stretch against the zone.

SMU outrebounded the Commodores 41-29, but the two teams were even with 15 each at the half. That means the Mustangs dominated the boards in the final half and OT to the tune of 26 to 14. You can make up some ground when you are rebounding like that.

DEFENSE

The Commodores had done a good job against the Mustangs through the first half and the first 14 minutes of the second, but when SMU began to drive and kick out, the issues began to show for Vanderbilt.

The Mustangs guards were quicker than the Vanderbilt defenders at times, cause them to get to the rim for some easy scores. When the defenders were able to stop penetration, the defense was then out of position to defend the shooters after the kick out occurred,

The SMU shooters were deadly in the second half, knocking down 50% of their shots (13-26) in the period from the floor and 100% in the overtime. They were better from the free-throw stripe, connecting on 6-6 in the second and 5-7 in overtime.

ANALYSIS

Those who follow Vanderbilt basketball knew entering the season that this team had some holes and after last season lots of things to work on. It's clear there have been improvements on both ends of the floor, but not everything is fixable.

Losing Clevon Brown has hurt this team. They were lacking a huge inside presence before his injury, but he was playing better and showing signs of improvement. Now the Commodores have one less body inside and that lack of presence is magnified even more.

Without Brown, the starting lineup features four guards and two forwards with Dylan Disu at 6'9" being the tallest player on the floor. Disu is not a post presence, he is what I would call a stretch four with his outside shooting ability.

The only true inside body Stackhouse has to play with is Ejike Obinna, who at 6'10" 243 has the look, but is still learning the game and working on improving his game.

Saben Lee, who would be a starter at many other places, and is one of the top players on this roster is forced to the role of the sixth man because there is just not much depth there.

Other than Lee and Obinna, only Matthew Moyer has seen significant playing time so far this season.

Jordan Wright who had been a reserve now occupies a starter's role while Oton Jankovic and now Branlee Albert find minutes sporadically depending on the game and situation.

It's a tough circumstance for Stackhouse, but he and his staff have done a solid job getting this team through the early part of the schedule with a winning record, and least we forget they already have more wins this season than all of the 2018-19 campaign.

Conference play will be tough and it starts tomorrow night at Auburn, but despite what might happen down the stretch, it should give Commodore fans hope that this coach and staff are making headway in changing the culture and direction of this program.