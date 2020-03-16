Like it or not, canceling the remained of the college basketball conference tournaments and the NCAA Basketball Tournament was the right call.

Amidst all the turmoil and anger over the cancelations, it was revealed on March, 12 that a basketball referee who worked this week's Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball tournament has tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.

"The official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked, but out of an abundance of caution the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures," the CAA said in a statement.

The CAA's tournament ended on Tuesday after Hofstra beat Northeastern.

In the wake of this announcement, the move by the NCAA and Southeastern COnference to end their tournaments was indeed the right move.

The Vanderbilt Commodores along with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels all participated in the opening round of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament last Wednesday night before the remainder of the event eas canceled Thursday morning prior to tipoff pf day two of the event.

While there has been no word from the SEC as to iff the officials who worked those two games last Wednesday night have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, or that anyone who was part of the on-courts games have tested positive, still the potential for transmission from one person to another in a close, physical contact game is now clearly the right call in ending the tournament before allowing the potential spread to grow further.

It is also unknown if the SEC would make public any positive tests of players or officials, the conference would certainly work with the individual universities to make sure that anyone associated with the event received the proper medical treatment in the event of a positive test.

Hopefully, there were no positives, at least from a player, coach, or officials standpoint.

The rest of us in the building were just taking our chances and so far so good of everyone in the media that I have spoken with who covered the opening day.

Now if the fans were as lucky!