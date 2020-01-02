Commodore Women Open SEC Play Tonight

Head coach Stephanie White and her Vanderbilt Commodores begin conference play tonight as they host Auburn in a 7:30 pm tipoff at Memorial Gym.

The Commodores finished the non-conference portion of their schedule 10-3 and winners of five consecutive games including a thrilling 76-74 overtime road victory over Washington.

Auburn enters the contest with a 6-5 record but has won their last two games, defeating Bethune-Cookman 74-56 and Jacksonville State 62-53. to move their record above the .500 mark for the season.

Vanderbilt leads the all-time series with Auburn 28-22 including 13-9 at home. Auburn has won the last six games in the series.

Vanderbilt last defeated the Tigers in 9, 2014 (74-65 at Auburn) and last won at home in the series in 2013 (59-44).

It's a big game for White and her Commodores, opening conference play at home allows them to get off to a good start in-league and continue the momentum of their current five-game win streak.

Tonight's game can be seen on the SEC Network Plus.