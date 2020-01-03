Commodores Blow Out Auburn 77-55 In Conference Opener

The Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball team rolled into their SEC opener on Thursday with a 10-3 record, they rolled out with their 11th win in a dominating 77-55 win over Auburn.

The Commodores took the lead early and never trailed again as Marielle Fasoula (21) led four Vanderbilt players in double figures. She just missed a double-double, finishing with nine rebounds.

Demi Washington (17), Chelsie Hall (13), Autumn Newby (11), Koi Love, (9), and Jordyn Cambridge (6) rounded out the scoring for the Commodores who scorched the nets shooting 60%, 32-52 in the contest.

Defensively the Commodores controlled the game, holding Auburn to just 28% from the floor as the visitors managed to hit just 17 of 60 shots, including just 3 of 23 from behind the arc.

Auburn ended the game on a 10-0 run against the Vanderbilt bench as the Commodores endured a 3:15 scoring drought at the end of the game that allowed the visitors to cut the final margin to just 22 points.

The Commodores visit Florida on Sunday to face the Gators, 9-5, 0-1 at the O'Connell Center. The Gators dropped their conference opener 93-47 to 13th ranked Mississippi State on Thursday.

Currently, 10 of the 14 SEC teams have ten or more wins on the season. Florida is just outside that plateau with nine while Ole Miss (7), Auburn (6) and Missouri (3) round out the bottom of the conference.

It's still early, but this has been an impressive turnaround for head coach Stephanie White and her squad. Last season her squad won just seven games while losing 24 on the season. Having already surpassed that mark this season, this team should be considered one of, if not the most improved teams in the country at least to this point in the season.