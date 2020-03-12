Commodores Bounced from SEC Tournament Before last fans in Attendance

Nashville, Tn.- Vanderbilt's Saben Lee put on a show for fans in attendance inside Bridgestone Arean on Wednesday night, dropping home 30 points, but it wasn't enough as his Commodores were eliminated from the SEC Tournament in an 86-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

At halftime, it was announced that fans would not be allowed to attend the remainder of the tournament as only a limited number of family, essential staff and credentialed media will be inside the arena for the remainder of the weekend. The crowd on hand booed loudly as the announcement was made, but because of concerns surrounding the COVID19 virus, the Southeastern Conference, following the lead of the NCAA made the decision.

The first half was a nightmare for the Commodores as after gaining an early 3-0 lead on a three-point basket by Scotty Pippen Jr. where from there the Razorback seized control and never relinquished it.

In the half, the Commodores shot just 24.0% (6-25) from the floor, which is a major accomplishment considering at one point they were as low as 10%, hitting just two of 21 shots to that point in the half.

Saben Lee led the Commodores with 12 first-half points, followed by Pippen Jr. with seven, Dylan Disu with four and Maxwell Evans with three points as the only Vanderbilt players to record points in the half.

On the other side, the Razorbacks managed 40.6% shooting in the half, hitting 13 of 32 shots with 16 attempts coming from behind the arc, where they connected for six and a 37.5% mark from deep.

All-SEC first-team performer Mason Jones paced Arkansas in the half with 14 points while Desi Sills (9), Isaiah Joe (8), Jimmy Whitt Jr. (6) and Adrio Bailey (1) scored for the Razorbacks in the first twenty minutes as the #11 seed Razorbacks took a 38-26 advantage to the half.

The second half was more of the same for Vanderbilt, thought the mounted a comeback of sorts, cutting the lead to ten on multiple occasions in the second half, they could never get closer down the stretch.

Lee led the Commodores in scoring, finishing the night with 30 points while Pippen Jr. (16), Disu (13) and Jordan Wright (10) all scored in double figures as the Commodores season came to a close.

Jones led Arkansas with 22 points, while Desi Sills (20 on five made three-point shots), Isaiah Joe (18), and Jimmy Whitt Jr. (12) finished in double figures for the Razorbacks.