Commodores Host Georgia with a chance for SEC win

When the Georgia Bulldogs set foot on the floor inside Memorial Gym later this evening they will bring a 13-13 overall record into the conference matchup. Of those 13 wins and 13 losses, just three of the wins are withing the conference while 10 of the 13 losses have come at the hands of conference foes.

Vanderbilt and Georgia currently reside at the bottom of the conference standings with the Bulldogs having an opportunity to move up as many as three places over the final two weeks of the season if they can stack wins and get some help.

For the Commodores, this is their last chance to move from the basement of the standings if they can beat the Bulldogs, find another win and have Georgia lose another along the way.

Entering Saturday's matchup, the Bulldogs average 75.4 ppg, good for 82cd in the nation. Conversely, they allow 74.3 ppg defensively which ranks in the bottom half of all D-I teams.

While Georgia is a solid rebounding team, averaging 38.4 per contest, a deeper look into their numbers show that shooting has been the biggest issue for them this season.

As a team, Georgia hits just 44.5% of their shots from the field and an even worse 29.6% from behind the arc. Both those numbers have consistently fallen during the SEC portion of their schedule.

freshman guard Anthony Edwards leads the Bulldogs in points per game (18.9) and minutes (31.7) while forward Rayshaun Hammonds is the only other Dog in double figures for the season, averaging 12.5 ppg through 26 games.

Hammonds also leads the Bulldogs in rebounding with 7.2 per contest while guard Sahvir Wheeler is their assist leader dealing out 4.5 per game. Edwards leads them in steal with 1.5 per game and surprisingly also leads them in blocked shot at 0.7 per contest.

While Georgia scores at a high rate, they also struggle to defend meaning that if the Commodores can bring their A-game offensively they have a chance to find their second win of the season in conference play.

The Commodores have been close to winning, having lead in the second half of five of their last six games. I would not be a surprise if they play well that they get a win later this afternoon.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 pm at Memorial Gym.



Perry Wallace Way

The stretch of 25th Avenue between West End Avenue and Jess Neely Drive will honorarily be renamed to Perry Wallace Way in a ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday outside of Memorial Gym on the 25th Avenue side of the building.

The Commodores will be wearing their 1968 throwback uniforms in honor of Wallace, and Wallace’s family will be honored at halftime.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven