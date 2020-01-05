Commodores Lose Double-Digit Lead, Fall 92-81 In OT To SMU

The Vanderbilt Commodores couldn't hold on to a double-digit second-half lead as they allowed the visiting SMU Mustangs to mount a late run to force overtime and walk out of Memorial Gym with a 92-81 overtime victory.

The win, the 11th of the season for the Mustangs dropped the COmmodores to 8-5 as they prepare to begin conference play this week at Auburn.

Vanderbilt led 72-62 late in regulation but the Mustangs ended regulation with a 15-5 run to send it to the extra period.

In the overtime, the Mustangs went to a zone defense that broke the rhythm of the COomodres allowing the visitors to use a 15-4 run to seal the victory.

The Mustangs opened the first-half scoring when Ethan Chargois connected from long range just :15 seconds into the contest. Dylan Disu matched Chargois just :20 later as his three tied the game.

SMU would lead the remained of the first half as they built a double-digit advantage twice, only to see the Commodores come back. The first with the Mustangs leading 20-8 before a Vanderbilt 10-0 run.

Again the Mustangs would stretch the lead to 10 points only to see the Commodores go on an 8-0 run with just under five minutes remaining in the half.

The teams would play virtually even the remainder of the half, as the Commodores scored the final five points of the half to go to the intermission tied at 40-40.

Aaron Nesmith led the Commodores with 15 first-half points while Chargois led SMU with 13 in the first twenty minutes.

Both teams surpassed the 50% mark shooting in the half as the Commodores connected on 15 of 30 from the floor for 50% while SMU was 16 of 30 for 53% at the break. Both teams were also at the 50% mark from three in the half as Vanderbilt knocked down 9 of 18 while the visitors scored on 5 of 10.

The Commodores opened the second half on fire, using a 10- run including back-to-back 3's from Nesmith and Pippen to build an 11 point advantage at 58-47. However, the Mustangs would answer, using an 8-0 run before Pippen Jr. drilled another 3 to push the lead back to 61-55.

In the end, the Mustangs ended the game 34-61 from the floor, good for 55.7% while the Commodores managed 43.1% as the knocked down 28 of 65 attempts from the floor.

It was the Commodores 1 of 7 from the floor and 2-4 from the free-throw stripe that doomed them in the overtime.

Conversely. the Mustangs were 5-5 from the floor and 5-7 from the free-throw stripe in the extra period.

Nesmith led the Commodores with 29 points, 24 of those coming on eight three-point baskets. It was the fourth time this season he has hit seven 3's in a game. Pippen Jr. ended the night with 15 as the only two Commodores in double figures.

Kendric Davis (24) led the Mustangs as five players scored in double figures for the visitors.

Vanderbilt takes to the road to open SEC play at Auburn on Wednesday night in an 8 pm tipoff on The Plains.