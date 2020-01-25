CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Commodores on the Road as They Visit South Carolina Tonight

Greg Arias

A road contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks awaits the Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Jerry Stackhouse tonight as the Commodores look to snap their current six-game losing streak, and of course the much talked about conference streak that now extends to twenty-four in a row.  

Vanderbilt, 8-10 overall and 0-5 in conference play are still working to find themselves in the wake of injuries that have depleted their starting lineup and bench depth to the point where Stackhouse has started a walk-on at times and has been forced to play others off the bench because of that lack of depth.  

On the other side, head coach Frank Martin and his Gamecocks enter this game 10-8 overall and 2-3 in conference play. Those two conference wins include Texas A&M who manhandled Vanderbilt and a home win over Kentucky.   

Carolina is led by guard tandem of AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard, both averaging double figures with Lawson (13.7) leading the way while Couisnard (10.9) is the only other Gamecock averaging double digits. 

Two other players, guard Jair Boldon (9.7) and forward Maik Kotsar (9.6) average just below double figures while forward Keyshawn Bryant (8.3) round out the top scoring options for South Carolina.    

Offensively Martin's team averages 69.7 ppg while allowing 66.9 ppg. It is a team that is capable of playing solid basketball but also suffers from periods of sporadic and even poor play. 

If there is one stat that should be encouraging to Vanderbilt, it's that the Gamecocks are just 6-6 inside Colonial Life Arena this season, including losses to Boston University, Northern Iowa, and Stetson. 

While the Commodores are, and should be an underdog this is no layup for Carolina if they suffer a poor performance as has happened multiple times this season. 

Granted, the Commodores must bring their best effort as players like Dylan Disu and Scottie Pippen Jr. must provide more offense to back Saben Lee, who also must have his best effort if Vanderbilt is to gain their first conference win of the season and stop two streaks that are plaguing this team this season.  

Tipoff from Columbia is set for 7 pm and can be seen on the SEC Network. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitter: South Carolina Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores are on the road tonight to Columbia, SOuth Carolina to face off with the Gamecocks. Here are some quick hitter facts on the two teams and tonight's game.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin on his Positon and Other Things Baseball

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin enters the season ranked as one of the top players in the nation, and what position he will play this season is anyone's guess at this time. He talked with media on Friday as the Commodores open baseball practice in preparation for the 2020 season.

Greg Arias

Corbin Still Deciding on Where to Play Austin Martin This Season for Commodores

Austin Martin could begin the season at a number of different positions for Vanderbilt, it's something that head coach Tim Corbin is still working to decide.

Greg Arias

Vandy Boys Begin Practice As Season Is Almost Here

The defending national champion Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team officially began practice on Friday as their season begins on Feb. 14 against Michigan.

Greg Arias

Clemson Transfer Quarterback Chase Brice has Spoken With Vanderbilt

Chase Brice, the former Clemson Tigers quarterback who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal has spoken with Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Former Commodores, Current Patriot Player Arrested for Drug Possession

Nashville native and former Vanderbilt and current New England Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams has been arrested on drug possession charges in Cumberland Co. Tn.

Greg Arias

Commodores Improving Under Stackhouse Despite Mounting Losses

If you pay attention to more than wins and losses you can see that this Vanderbilt Commodores team is improving, though not where they need to most right now.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Fans, This Technical's for You

Jerry Stackhouse was given the first technical foul of his career at Vanderbilt late in Wednesday nights loss to Alabama. Now maybe some fans can now "chill out" on his sideline demeanor.

Greg Arias

Another Second Half Collapse Dooms Commodores In 77-62 Loss To Alabama

It was close at halftime, but the Vanderbilt Commodores could not sustain it through the second half, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 77-62.

Greg Arias

The fight between Kansas and Kansas State basketball last night was ugly and there's no place for that in any sport- ok if you kine the hockey fights- but certainly at the college level. KU coach Bill…

Greg Arias