Devin McGlockton’s Presence Is ‘Everything’ For Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE – As the Bridgestone Arena crowd roared, Devin McGlockton looked up at 6-foot-11, SEC Defensive Player of the Year Reuben Chineylu, jumped up and tipped the ball back to Tyler Nickel. Vanderbilt’s undersized center didn’t realize what he had just begun in that moment, but the Commodores would go on to blow out the No. 4-ranked Florida Gators 91-74 in the SEC Tournament Semifinal and it all started with McGlockton winning the tip.

Matching up against guys who are taller and often considered stronger is nothing new for McGlockton. Whether it was at South Forsyth High School in Georgia, Boston College or now at Vanderbilt, McGlockton has played in positions that people at his height of 6-foot-7 typically don’t find success in.

“Playing the 4 or 5 is my natural position,” McGlockton told VandyOnSI. “Whatever Coach [Mark Byington] needs me to do, that’s what I’m going to do. That’s what I’m going to provide for this team.”

Being Undersized Isn’t A Problem For 99

According to Dynamite Sports, the recommended recruiting height for Division I centers is 6-foot-9 or above. Even the power forward position is recommended at 6-foot-7 or above, so McGlockton is not only undersized when he plays center, but even when he is moved to PF, he is still on the smaller side.

Finding success as an undersized big man takes hard work and great technique. Those two things are what McGlockton’s teammates praised more than any other thing that he does.

“I think [Devin] is one of the hardest players on the team,” Vanderbilt Freshman Jayden Leverett said. “Getting rebounds against 7-footers, hitting hard, ducking in, and being able to be a stretch forward, in a big I think, is very impressive.”

Different Roles Throughout the Year

McGlockton has had to play different roles throughout the year. One of the most important stretches came when star graduate guard Duke Miles was out with a knee injury. This led to center Jalen Washington stepping into the starting lineup, with McGlockton moving to the power forward position.

Other than that month-long span of playing the 4, McGlockton has had to fight with some of the game's best and biggest centers.

“It’s just a different role that nobody sees, and somebody to be 6-foot-7 and compete with someone who is 7-foot-1 or 7-foot-2, it just shows it’s not about the size of a dog, but the dog in a fight,” Miles added about McGlockton.

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Jalen Washington Connection

Whether it was when Miles was out injured or not, McGlockton and Washington have developed a special bond that allows them both to complement each other. The duo may not be the tallest, but in games like the SEC Semifinal against Florida, they have found great success. McGlockton and Washington combined for 25 points and 8 rebounds.

“Devin’s energy is incredibly infectious,” Washington told VandyOnSI postgame. “The way he plays really raises my level of intensity when I’m out there playing with him on the court, so I love him. He’s a great leader by example and plays with extreme passion and heart.”

The partnership that many expected to be more of a competition at the start of the season has blossomed into a potent presence on both sides of the ball. McGlockton and Washington have grown to play well together at the right time and will look to continue that success in the NCAA Tournament.

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Yes, He Can Shoot Too

Devin McGlockton fits the Vanderbilt system perfectly as he’s also able to shoot the ball at a high level. The way he can spread the floor but also play inside is one of the Commodores' most underrated weapons they have.

McGlockton averaged 3.5 three-point makes per game, shooting nearly 50% from behind the arc in conference play. That kind of production will be needed if Vanderbilt is going to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Rebounding When It Counts

Above all else, Devin McGlockton’s rebounding at his size is what many consider his greatest asset. Even his teammates recognize how impressive the way he crashes the boards is and some even compared him to some of the greatest rebounders in the history of the sport.

“Watching Devin is very unique,” Duke Miles told VandyOnSI. “It’ll remind you of watching Dennis Rodman or Draymond [Green].”

Just like Rodman did from 1995-98 for the three-peat NBA Champion Chicago Bulls, McGlockton is leading his team in rebounding. The Commodores number 99 has tallied 228 total rebounds this season, with 86 of them being offensive boards.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a teammate that plays as hard as [Devin] does,” Vanderbilt Sophomore guard Tyler Tanner told VandyOnSI. “He’s going up against guys who are five or six inches taller than him and getting rebounds. He just works so hard.”

Mentoring From On The Court

McGlockton’s teammates feed off the hard work and energy that he brings to the gym every day. He has been able to mentor and give great examples to some of the younger players on the team that will stick with them as they continue in their careers

“Watching these guys [Devin and Jalen] do it, and we’re a smaller team, I’m going to implement all this going forward,” the 19-year-old Leverett told VandyOnSI. “I know I’m a role player… My coaches always tell me, ‘Be ready.’ It doesn’t matter about points; it just matters about me contributing.”

Not only does McGlockton’s work ethic give a good example to the younger guys on the squad, but he also helps those who have just as much or even more experience than he does. Vanderbilt sharpshooter and team leader Tyler Nickel told VandyOnSI just how much McGlockton means to the team.

“Everything that [Devin] does maybe doesn’t get all the praise,” Nickel said. “He affects winning directions. We don’t win without him. He is everything.”

That’s the message that McGlockton needs to carry with him when he is playing. That his team doesn’t win without him. Being undersized can be intimidating, but when a player puts in the effort and has the technique and drive that Devin McGlockton has, they will find constant success.