Devin McGlockton's Recent Success Gives Vanderbilt Basketball A Whole New Look

NASHVILLE – With just under eight minutes to play in the first half, Devin McGlockton found himself open in the corner, a place he hasn’t been for a majority of the season. He knocked down the Commodores' second three-pointer of the night. Two possessions later, McGlockton got to the free-throw line, knocked both shots down from the charity stripe and gave the Commodores the lead. After that, the Commodores turned the entire game around and never looked back. The question many fans are asking is: Where has this Devin McGlockton been?

99 came to play 👌 pic.twitter.com/HNexhZydQR — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) February 14, 2026

Injuries Leading to Different Opportunities

For a majority of the season, McGlockton had been playing as the starting center for Vanderbilt with Tyler Tanner, Tyler Nickel, Duke Miles and AK Okereke all being smaller-sized players. When Miles was announced to be out for an extended period of time with an injury following the Commodores' matchup with Mississippi State in January, everyone knew the lineup would need some shifting. That shift came in the form of moving true center Jalen Washington into the starting 5.

This moved McGlockton into a role he has seemed to be more comfortable and successful in. Listed as 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds. McGlockton fits a power forward role much better on paper compared to a traditional center position. Playing power forward is nothing new for McGlockton, and he honestly prefers it.

“Yeah, it opens up my [game] because that's usually what I play,” McGlockton said.

He is dynamic inside, knows how to set great screens, can dribble well and can also shoot the ball from outside. On other larger rosters around the country, some coaches would consider a player of McGlockton’s size to even play at the small forward spot, but not Mark Byington.

“I think what it helps him with is on the rebound, where he’s a smaller guy,” Byington said. “He plays so hard and strong that he changed the game there.”

Boards Boards Boards

Despite moving away from the center position, McGlockton has still been rebounding the ball very well. In the five games with Jalen Washington in the starting lineup, McGlockton has averaged 7.6 rebounds, which is above his season average of 6.8.

Today, he brought in eight off the glass, four of which were on the offensive end. Washington also had eight rebounds in a game, as Vanderbilt won the battle for the boards 40-39. The combination play of the two Commodore big men has entered the spotlight thanks to the lineup changes. Byington was quick to praise the way two of his most trusted players can work together and mentioned how McGlockton’s work at both the center and power forward spot benefits his team.

“I like the way we start like that,” Byington said. “Jalen Washington and Devin play well together. Devin can play smallball five or play at the four, and we can be successful either way.”

Pretty big to big 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/lziAFSwu7d — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) February 14, 2026

Freeing Up the Offense

McGlockton’s versatility has helped the team play more free-flowing and also push the pace on offense. This creates better production for everyone on the floor and can stretch defenses like Texas A&M, which weren’t able to keep up with the Commodores' pace.

“To be able to play and be inside out instead of just always in, it’s been helping us as a team, to space the floor and to get out on breaks,” McGlockton added.

Keeping The Heat

With Duke Miles expected to return in the next two weeks, only time will tell whether or not McGlockton will return to his previous center role. For now, however, the Commodores can lean on No. 99 to do whatever is asked of him both inside and out.

McGlockton finished the game with 17 points and 8 rebounds in 27 minutes on the court.