Vanderbilt Basketball Head Coach Mark Byington Gives Injury Updates for Duke Miles and Frankie Collins

NASHVILLE – After Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 82-69, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington gave injury updates to the two players the Commodores have been missing over the last couple weeks.

Vanderbilt guards Frankie Collins and Duke Miles have been out with injuries. Collins last played Dec. 17 and Miles has been out since the end of the January, both with knee injuries. But Byington gave an update on the latest statuses on both players.

“Duke’s attacking his rehab. He’s doing workouts and things like that. He’s competitive. He wants to get back as being a great teammate. I think we’ll have him back soon,” Byington said with a slight smile on his face. “It’s hard to give a timetable, but I think within a week or two for sure.”

Miles has been a crucial player to Vanderbilt’s success this season. The Oklahoma transfer has now missed the last five games, but has averaged 16.6 points per game and 4.3 assists per game this season. Miles has been a reliable scorer when he is on the floor, but also gives Vanderbilt a huge boost defensively.

“Duke will be back soon, and we need him. It’s hard to coach without having him, so we need him back quickly,” Byington said.

Miles has made plenty of plays on the defensive end with his 2.8 steals per game average. Miles has found a home in Nashville this season as his comfortability in Byington’s offensive system has led to his development as a player.

In the postgame press conference, Byington seemed much more uncertain about the return of Frankie Collins. Collins is going on the eighth week of his injury rehab, but has recently changed things up in hopes of seeing a positive turn in the rehab process.

“With Frankie, we changed things up with his treatment and his rehab plans. We’re hoping this kind of change up helps him out. It’s a little bit uncertain with him, but we’re hoping to get him back,” Byington said.

When Collins has been on the floor this season, good things tend to happen. Collins has averaged 11.2 points per game, but he is a defensive weapon for the Commodores as well with his 2.4 steals per game.

Collins was noticeably absent from the game Saturday after being seen in street clothes on the bench in Vanderbilt’s games for the past few weeks. However, Byington did not say where Collins was or why he was not on the bench.

Vanderbilt has been shorthanded, but if it can get at least one of its players back for the final stretch of the regular season, then the Commodores’ depth will strengthen at the perfect time.

