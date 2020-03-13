CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Economic Impact on Nashville hard to Quantify

Greg Arias

The last 36 hours have been a whirlwind in the world of sports with the cancellations of the NBA, NHL, MLS, along with the stoppages of college basketball tournaments and other related activities and events on the NCAA level.  

It is an unprecedented time in our nations, and sports history and one that with luck we will never witness again in our lifetime. 

For the city of Nashville, this comes on the heels of a devastating and deadly tornado that ravaged the city and Middle Tennessee just over one week ago. It also brings economic ramifications that might not ever be truly verifiable in terms of a dollar amount. 

Immediately after the Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of the remaining four days of their men's basketball tournament at Bridgestone Arena here in Nashville, most people were consumed by the mounting issued cause by the COVID-19 virus that prompted the interruption of so many events, and while that is of great concern to myself and most everyone else being touched in one way or another, the impact on Nashville might be more long-lasting that this pandemic.  

Scott Ramsey, President, and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council who is directly tied into the Southeastern Conference as the host sponsors of the basketball tournament was present Thursday morning underneath the arena as the gathered media awaited SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey's arrival for a press conference. 

I spoke with Ramsey and asked if there were any way to quantify just how much of a negative impact the cancellation of the remainder of the weekend's games could potentially cost the Nashville economy. 

According to Ramsey, that number might never be fully known.

Because of cancellation policies of hotels where visitors were scheduled to stay and because of the unknowns of how many people might have already arrived and decide to stay for the duration of their scheduled visit, there are many variables to determining a dollar figure.

Ramsey shared that the average economic impact produced by the previous SEC Basketball Tournaments held here were between $17 and $18 million dollars per year the city has hosted this event. 

Of that total from previous years, Ramsey estimated that the cancellation this year would cost the city economic coffers in the range of 75% of that average from previous years.

Of course, these are just rough guess estimates and there is no way to know with absolute certainty that the figure this year might have been higher or lower than the previous averages.  

Regardless of the potential final number, this cancellation, done in the best interests of the conference, it's players, coaches, fans and even media will impact Nashville tremendously. 

Add in the impact from the tornado and the month of March 2020 has been one to forget for Nashville. 

The city will recover, but the lost revenue and the potential for more losses as the fear of and potential spread of this virus continues could cost many small businesses their livelihoods in the coming days, weeks, and months until this crisis ends. 

Here's to hoping that someone, somewhere finds a cure or things run their course sooner rather than later because our friends and neighbors are in more jeopardy than from just a virus that they might never actually contract.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

March Sadness: NCAA Should Allow Seniors to Return

There are so many moving parts and so much uncertainty regarding the future of many things surrounding college sports.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt thumps Toledo in Midweek Matchup

Commodores pound out 14 hits and 11 runs to top the Rockets 11-2 at Hawkins Field

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Season now on hold till March 30

The SEC has now placed a hold on the continuation of the league's conference baseball schedule.

Greg Arias

Football and Basketball Recruiting will soon be Impacted by COVID-19

In the wake of the cancellations of college conference basketball tournaments, the impact will soon be felt in recruiting as well.

Greg Arias

SEC Officially Cancels Remainder of Conference Basketball Tournament

There will be no more games this weekend, as the SEC officially cancels the remainder of the 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament here in Nashville.

Greg Arias

Commodores Bounced from SEC Tournament Before last fans in Attendance

Saben Lee's game-high 30 points are not enough as Arkansas ended the Commodores season in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Greg Arias

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament will go on without fans

SEC makes the call to not allow fans to attend the remainder of the men's basketball tournament.

Greg Arias

SEC Monitoring NCAA Announcement on Tournaments

The NCAA and SEC are in the process of making a decision on allowing fans into the remainder of the SEC Tournament

Greg Arias

Commodores, Razorbacks Open SEC Tourney Tonight

The Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament tips off its five day run tonight at Bridgestone Arena.

Greg Arias

SEC Tournament Waits Teams Starting Wednesday

Vanderbilt Commodores face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night in the opening round.

Greg Arias