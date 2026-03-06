Every Possible SEC Seeding Scenario for Vanderbilt Basketball

The final weekend of SEC regular season basketball has arrived and SEC seeding for next week’s conference tournament is up for grabs Saturday.

Some teams have their spots for the SEC Tournament locked up or almost locked up. Then there is the middle of the SEC. In the SEC standings, teams four through eight are only separated by a game while Texas and Georgia lurk right behind.

The possibilities are seemingly endless for this weekend. The possible outcomes of what the SEC Tournament bracket will look like are plentiful. For Vanderbilt, depending on how Saturday goes, the Commodores can end up anywhere as the No. 4 seed to the No. 10 seed at the SEC Tournament. While there is no guarantee every single possible slate of outcomes is included in this, there have been hours of well-thought scenarios that have been sifted through.

Here is how Vanderbilt earns every seed No. 4-10.

How Vanderbilt Gets the No. 4 Seed and a Double-Bye

Vandy beats Tennessee

Missouri loses to Arkansas

Kentucky loses to Florida

Vanderbilt would be fourth regardless of whether Texas A&M wins or loses to LSU. Vandy wins a three-way tie at 11-7 between Tennessee and Texas A&M based on round robin and beating Alabama. Vandy also won a two-way tie with Tennessee because it went 1-0 against Alabama while Tennessee went 1-1. This is the only path for Vanderbilt to get a double-bye. It is actually not that miraculous or difficult. Arkansas and Florida should be the favorites in their games, it depends on whether Vanderbilt can pull off a quality road win.

How Vanderbilt Gets the No. 5 Seed

Vandy beats Tennessee

Missouri beats Arkansas

Kentucky loses to Florida

This creates a three-way tie between Missouri, Vandy and Tennessee. Vandy is the fifth seed due to its win over Alabama while Tennessee went 1-1. Missouri is fourth due to beating both teams. Texas A&M can beat LSU and create a 4-way tie, however, Vandy is still five even so.

OR

Vandy beats Tennessee

Kentucky beats Florida

Missouri loses to Arkansas

This would create a three-way tie between Kentucky, Vandy, Tennessee. If Texas A&M beats LSU, it makes it a four-way tie. Either way, Vandy is fifth because of round robin.

There is no path to this No. 5 spot if Vanderbilt loses to Tennessee. Vanderbilt must beat Tennessee for the fifth spot to be a possibility.

How Vanderbilt Gets the No. 6 Seed

Vandy beats Tennessee

Kentucky beats Florida

Texas A&M beats LSU

Missouri beats Arkansas

This creates a four-way tie for fourth between Missouri, Kentucky, Vandy, Tennessee. Vandy is 6th due to a better round robin record than UT and below Missouri and Kentucky because they beat Florida. Texas A&M can win and Vanderbilt would still be the sixth seed,

OR

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Texas loses to Oklahoma

Kentucky loses to Florida

Missouri loses to Arkansas

Texas A&M loses to LSU

This creates a four-way tie with Missouri, Vandy, Texas A&M and Kentucky at 10-8. Georgia can make it a five-way tie, but Vanderbilt is still the sixth seed whether Georgia wins or loses here.

If Vanderbilt beats Tennessee Saturday, the worst Vanderbilt can get is the sixth spot.

How Vanderbilt Gets the No. 7 Seed

Texas beats Oklahoma

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Kentucky loses to Florida

Texas A&M loses to LSU

Missouri loses to Arkansas

This creates a 5-way tie between Missouri, Texas, Vandy, Texas A&M and Kentucky. Vandy is 7th because it beat Texas A&M and Kentucky due to the round robin record between the three teams. Georgia can beat Mississippi State to make a six-way tie at 10-8, but Vanderbilt is still the No. 7 seed.

OR

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Missouri loses to Arkansas

Kentucky loses to Florida

Georgia loses to Mississippi State

Texas loses to Oklahoma

Alabama beats Auburn

This creates a three-way tie between Missouri, Vanderbilt and Kentucky at 10-8 for sixth place. Vanderbilt is seventh over Kentucky because it beat Alabama while Kentucky did not. Alabama’s game matters for Alabama to finish in second instead of Arkansas

How Vanderbilt Get the No. 8 Seed

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Missouri loses to Arkansas

Kentucky loses to Florida

Texas A&M beats LSU

Texas loses to Oklahoma

Alabama loses to Auburn

This creates a 4-way tie between Georgia, Missouri, Vandy and Kentucky, or a three-way tie between Missouri, Vanderbilt and Kentucky if Georgia loses to Mississippi State. Vanderbilt is eighth here because Arkansas would then finish ahead of Alabama in second. This matters because the tiebreaker between the teams is that Vanderbilt lost to Arkansas while Kentucky beat Arkansas.

OR

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Missouri loses to Arkansas

Kentucky beats Florida

Texas A&M loses to LSU

Texas beats Oklahoma

This creates a five-way tie between Texas, Missouri, Vandy, Texas A&M and Georgia at 10-8 if Georgia wins. Georgia’s result does not matter in this scenario. Vandy is 8th because of a better round robin record than Texas A&M (and Georgia), but below Missouri because of the head-to-head loss. Texas would be 6th in this scenario.

How Vanderbilt Gets the No. 9 Seed

Texas beats Oklahoma

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Kentucky loses to Florida

Missouri beats Arkansas

Texas A&M beats LSU

This creates a 3-way tie between Texas, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Georgia can win and make it a four-way tie. However, Vanderbilt is the No. 9 seed because it lost to Arkansas while Georgia did not. That narrows the tie down to Texas and Vanderbilt, which Vanderbilt lost to Texas.

OR

Texas beats Oklahoma

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Kentucky beats Florida

Missouri beats Arkansas

Texas A&M beat LSU

This creates a two-way tie between Texas and Vandy for 8th. Vandy is 9th because of head-to-head loss. Moreover, Georgia’s game has no impact for the Commodores. Vanderbilt would be 9th in this scenario regardless of Georgia winning or losing.

OR

Texas beats Oklahoma

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Missouri loses to Arkansas

Texas A&M beats LSU

Kentucky loses to Florida

Georgia loses to Mississippi State

This creates a four-way tie between Texas, Missouri, Kentucky and Vandy. Vandy is 9th based on the round robin record. If Georgia wins and makes it a five-way tie, then Alabama beating Auburn does matter to finish in second and win the tiebreaker over Kentucky based on beating Alabama.

How Vanderbilt Gets the No. 10 Seed

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Georgia beats MSU

Kentucky loses to Florida

Texas beats Oklahoma

Missouri loses to Arkansas

Alabama loses to Auburn

Texas A&M beats LSU

This creates a 5-way tie at 10-8 between Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Kentucky and Vandy. Vandy would be 10 because Arkansas would finish 2nd in this scenario. The tiebreaker first starts with a round robin record against the teams involved in the tie. Kentucky and Vandy both would go 2-3 against the teams tied together. However, if Arkansas is second, Kentucky would get the 9 and Vanderbilt the 10 because Kentucky beat Arkansas and Vandy did not.

OR

Vandy loses to Tennessee

Kentucky beats Florida

Texas A&M beats LSU

Missouri loses to Arkansas

Georgia beats MSU

Texas beats Oklahoma

This creates a 4-way tie between Texas, Georgia, Missouri and Vandy at 10-8. Missouri and Vandy have the worst round robin record in that group, so Vandy would be 10 and Missouri 9th because Vandy lost to Missouri. The Alabama-Auburn result has no bearing on Vanderbilt in the scenario. Whether Alabama or Arkansas finishes in second place, Vandy is the 10-seed based on these results.

There you have it. There are a number of ways things can go on Saturday. If Vanderbilt wins, the worst it can do is the sixth spot. If it loses, there is no telling what can happen.

