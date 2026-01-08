Exclusive: Ant Brown Reacts To Vanderbilt Basketball's 15-0 Start As His Freshman Season Looms

NASHVILLE—Perhaps the majority of the 11,429 in attendance at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night didn’t notice Ant Brown sitting there in the front row behind Vanderbilt’s bench donning a navy blue Alo sweater and blue sweatpants, but it appears as if Vanderbilt’s staff believes that they will soon.

For now, though, Brown was subjected to a first-row seat alongside his family members. As he sat and watched, he saw a significant reason for his Vanderbilt pick manifesting itself.

Vanderbilt’s guardplay on Wednesday was reminiscent of what Brown intends to showcase when he arrives on its campus next season. As Vanderbilt glided to a 96-90 win over No. 13 Alabama, it did so on the back of a 29-point performance from sophomore guard Tyler Tanner and a 19-point showing from revitalized veteran Duke Miles.

The quality of play, the freedom and the confidence in which Tanner and Miles operated with all showed up in Brown’s first game at Memorial Gymnasium like it did when he watched tape with Vanderbilt’s staff throughout the recruiting process.

“That’s really one of the reasons why I came here,” Brown told Vandy on SI. “Coach [Byington], his play style since he started coaching has never changed. He lets his guys be themselves. That’s something I really took into consideration.”

Brown is a member of Vanderbilt basketball's loaded 2026 class. | Brown's Instagram

Brown himself appears to be a fit within Vanderbilt’s offense that consistently allows its guards to play in ballscreens and to make decisions in read and react situations. The four-star product is among the best shot creators in the 2026 class and has emerged as one of high school basketball’s leading scorers despite playing against comparable competition.

The Vanderbilt signee’s stock has risen since he committed to the program prior to the season and Vanderbilt’s stock has also taken a step forward as a result of its 15-0 start to the 2025-26 season. Brown will join Vanderbilt’s team in the summer and appears to be doubled down in his decision.

“Everything that they talked about in the summertime with me, it’s really showing,” Brown said. “Knowing and understanding what the coaches say and what they say is really true [is good.]”

Brown will have some learning to do as he works to pick up Vanderbilt’s system over the summer, but his high school season indicates that his scoring profile may be one in which Vanderbilt has to get on the floor right away.

As Vandy on SI wrote upon Brown's commitment, the 6-foot-1 guard has as much scoring upside as any guard that has joined Vanderbilt’s program in recent memory. He’s fearless, twitchy and has tough shotmaking ability reminiscent of Jason Edwards’.

July 16, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Team Durant Anthony Brown Jr. (1) looks to the basket during the Team Durant and Utah Prospects game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. Team Durant won 82-74. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown will take some tough ones and is more of a score-first guard than he is a traditional point guard, he’s a pure scorer that can take over a game–and did this summer with a 37-point outing on the EYBL circuit–when he’s got it going. He’s a higher-volume guy by trade, but can make his shots count from all three levels and with a range that is unique for a lead guard. Brown’s handle also appears to be an asset of his, he’s difficult to stay in front of and has a quick release to finish plays.

The Vanderbilt signee is ranked as the No. 70 player in the 2026 class by 247 Sports and chose Vanderbilt over offers from Maryland, Indiana, Oregon and nine additional power-five schools. His final list of three schools included Vanderbilt, Maryland and Indiana.

The Archbishop Carroll guard set the program record for points in a game with a 52-point showing a few days prior to his arrival on Vanderbilt’s campus and still has a significant stretch of season to break that record. He doesn’t feel as if he’s arrived yet, though.

“A lot of people wish they could have a season like this,” Brown said, “But I don't want to get too bigheaded because I know the more bigheaded you get, the more complacent you get. So right now, I'm just trying to stay levelheaded, I understand that the job is not finished.”