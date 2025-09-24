Vanderbilt Lands Four-Star Guard Anthony Brown
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt has landed a commitment from four-star point guard Anthony Brown, he announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Brown is ranked as the No. 70 player in the 2026 class by 247 Sports and chose Vanderbilt over offers from Maryland, Indiana, Oregon and nine additional power-five schools. His final list of three schools included Vanderbilt, Maryland and Indiana–which he visited on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1 guard took six visits in addition to his visit to Vanderbilt. He was in Nashville over the weekend and on the sideline alongside Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington and Vanderbilt assistant coach Xavier Joyner ahead of Vanderbilt football’s 70-21 win over Georgia State. Brown was also seen alongside former Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland on that visit.
Byington was in for Brown on the first day of the fall recruiting period and was clear about making him a priority at that stage of the process.
The Washington, DC, native averaged 18.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from the field and 30% from 3-point range for Team Durant–which made the Peach Jam Elite Eight–on the EYBL circuit. His summer campaign appeared to catapult his stock from borderline top 100 to a solidified top 70 guy in the class.
Brown joins Vanderbilt’s 2026 recruiting class that already included four-star scoring guard Ethan Mgbako as well as four-star big man Jackson Sheffield. The class was ranked No. 7 in the country prior to Brown’s commitment and has the potential to be Vanderbilt’s highest-ranked group in the era of high school recruiting services.
The 6-foot-1 guard is Vanderbilt’s 23rd-highest ranked commit in program history.
“Vanderbilt is committed, and they want to be successful. And that matches my vision,” Byington said at his introductory press conference. “It’s a great league, and we’re going to find players who aren’t scared of a challenge.”
The Commodores made their first NCAA Tournament since 2018 last season and look to build on it with a returning core of Tyler Nickel, Tyler Tanner and Devin McGlockton. Vanderbilt will inevitably have some departures following the 2025-26 season, but could lean on the 2026 high school class to take it back to the tournament following that group's departure.
It’s unclear whether Vanderbilt will continue to add to its 2026 high school class, but it appears to have a group of impact players in Mgbako, Brown and Sheffield that could see minutes right away.