Every Vanderbilt basketball game this season starts the exact same. As the ref blows the whistle, Kris Freeman’s voice comes booming over the loudspeaker, insinuating the start of the contest. His signature call:

“It’s time for tip off — *then a pause until a player catches the ball* — in Music City.”

Just like this quote, Freeman’s voice has become synonymous with Commodore basketball, both on the men’s and women’s side. His journey has been years in the making, including 12 at Vanderbilt, with the ultimate goal of building not only the identity of Vanderbilt, but the identity of Nashville as a basketball city.

It’s worth mentioning that Freeman doesn’t just call Vanderbilt basketball games. His range stretches across Vandy athletics, and you’ll hear him anywhere from a volleyball game to a swim meet to a tennis tournament. Funny enough, Freeman’s love for announcing grew from another sport, 28 years of covering high school football. That was when his creative calls started, and he’s carried that with him ever since.

“The team's offensive coordinator had nicknames for all the guys on the team, so I started using them and then kept up with the creative nicknames when I took the job at Vanderbilt.”

Nov 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) dunks the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freeman’s passion really starts to shine when you start getting into the calls for individual players. The social media famous “TT” pseudonym for Tyler Tanner is a good start. Sebastian Williams-Adams, who’s name is long enough to become an announcer’s nightmare, has turned into a smooth “SWAYYYYY” chant, a name that Williams-Adams himself has said he prefers. And you can’t forget Chandler Bing, who likely has the most famous name on the squad. Finding something unique for Bing took a while, but his current call is pretty funny:

“When he makes his first basket, as they're running down the court I'll give it like three or four seconds, and then just randomly throw a “Bing Bong” in there, so that one has been pretty fun.”

When Freeman first started announcing at the college level, there was a general hesitation to do nicknames or signature calls. He believed that adding an exciting element to his announcements would be worth it, if it could make the overall atmosphere of the venue even better. So since that moment, he’s “completely flipped the script” on his commentating.

He’s found himself a creative niche in what is typically an unoriginal job. It was surprising to hear, but many PA guys don’t bring their own spin into announcing, and in that they miss out on a valuable piece of the job. Freeman’s ability to rally an entire arena around one player makes the experience better for fans and the team alike.

Nov 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) shoots the ball against the Eastern Illinois Panthers during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If I make the environment better, and nobody knows who I am, then that's the ultimate goal,” Freeman commented on his impact, “My goal is to put the focus on the players and to make sure that at the end of the day, the environment was exciting for everyone. And when the players recognize that and thank you for it, that's just icing on the cake.”

The end of the interview was perhaps the most powerful moment. Freeman’s doing this job not only for the fans, or the players, but for the future of Vanderbilt sports. He said he knows there will be a day when he steps down, and someone takes his place. And he hopes it’s a kid who comes to Vanderbilt games, hears him on the mic, and dreams of doing the job themself one day. Things like that, he says, are what makes it all worth it.

So get ready Vanderbilt fans for a season of basketball and the ever-present Voice of Vandy. It’s time for tip off — in Music City.

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