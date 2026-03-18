Exclusive: Why Chandler Bing Intends To Return To Vanderbilt Basketball Next Season

OKLAHOMA CITY—It could’ve felt like a difficult, confrontational question to a different person in a different situation, but Vanderbilt freshman wing Chandler Bing approached it as briskly as the three-man weave drill that Vanderbilt executed against air in the opening minutes of its Wednesday shootaround.

Talk is cheap these days, but it didn’t feel all that cheap as Bing addressed an open-ended question in regard to his future. It felt like Bing wasn’t just being agreeable as he sat there at his new locker in a black Vanderbilt practice jersey.

“Yeah, for sure,” Bing told Vandy on SI in regard to the idea that he’s planning to return to Vanderbilt for the 2026-27 season. “I love the coaching staff and the guys and just a program they built. I really definitely see a future here, for sure. I love being here with the city, the fans, the environment and the school every day.”

Vanderbilt guard Chandler Bing (7) reacts after being fouled by Florida during the second half of a SEC tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bing joined Vanderbilt in the spring as a relatively unhearalded three-star prospect that appeared on the surface to be more important to Vanderbilt filling outs its depth than he did its rotation in an NCAA Tournament game. Vanderbilt’s staff appeared to have pinpointed Bing as a project of sorts at the time of his commitment, but it appears as if even they underestimated exactly what he can do.

The freshman guard is averaging just 3.6 points per game and is shooting 28.9% from 3-point range, but imagining Vanderbilt earning a five seed in the NCAA Tournament without Bing in the picture is jarringly difficult. A number of its signature moments this season–notably one in which Bing broke a piece of the rim off in the SEC Tournament–wouldn’t be ingrained in this fanbase’s memory without the freshman guard.

Bing says he always knew that he was built to play on a power-five stage, but he knew that he had plenty to prove in practice as he worked to find his way with a group of older guys.

If Bing returns like he indicates he will, he won’t be in that position again. The Vanderbilt wing is set to be one of Vanderbilt’s lone returners and could be featured in a more prominent offensive role if he takes a step forward.

“I'm just excited for that,” Bing said. “A lot of work is definitely gonna be put in in the summer. I was really a lot of inside in high school being able to get downhill, get to my spots. I want to continue to expand my outside game, just be more consistent with knocking down the three ball, and just get to my spots, but being able to play in the system ultimately, just doing whatever the team needs for me to win. But I'm definitely ready to put that work in this summer to show the coaches what I'm able to do.”

Vanderbilt guard Chandler Bing (7) celebrates his dunk against Florida during their semifinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bing says that a key factor in him getting to where he’s gotten to is playing with a chip on his shoulder and dog-like mentality. The Vanderbilt freshman may not be the most talented player on the floor in any game he plays this season. He may not be in the top three. But, he wants to be considered as one of the most impactful in each game.

Perhaps next season he could be among the most offensively gifted players on the floor, as a member of Vanderbilt’s roster. For now, though, he’s got to focus on the task at hand as McNeese looms. Bing doesn’t appear to have any problem with that.

The Vanderbilt freshman is excited for what’s ahead, but he doesn’t want this to end.

“I've loved every second of it, just like putting in the work and the grind,” Bing said in regard to this season. “I love the game. So, I know that stuff comes with it. I just enjoy the process. So it's been an amazing year with this group of guys. It's been fantastic. I’ve loved every moment and building chemistry ever throughout the year, it's been amazing and we're trying to make this run in March now.”