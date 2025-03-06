Five Impressive Stats From Vanderbilt’s Win Against Tennessee
Vanderbilt and No. 18 Tennessee got Thursday’s round of games at the 2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament with an exciting game that ended with the Commodores winning 84-76.
Here are five stats that highlights the Commodores’ second win of the season against Tennessee:
5
That’s how many points Blakes scored in the first half and all five came in the first quarter. Despite Vanderbilt’s best player being held scoreless for an entire quarter, the Commodores still went into halftime with a six-point lead. And Blakes bounced back in a big, and exciting way in the second half.
7
That’s how many turnovers Vanderbilt committed in the final 4:48 of Thursday’s game, which is nearly half of the 15 total turnovers committed. Those turnovers allowed Tennessee to comeback from a 74-61 deficit. Vanderbilt also made just one field goal in that same time span. But the Commodores grabbed more rebounds in that time than the Lady Volunteers, which helped them remain ahead.
16
That’s how many double-doubles Vanderbilt’s Khamil Pierre has had this season after scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds against Tennessee. Pierre was clearly motivated to make an impact after being left off the All-SEC teams and did so despite spending most of the third quarter on the bench with three personal fouls.
21
That was Vanderbilt’s largest lead set early in the fourth quarter. But the large lead was a result of a dominant third quarter by the Commodores. Blakes and Moore combined for 22 points on 7-of-12 field goals in the third quarter. Vanderbilt’s defense held the Lady Volunteers to 15 points and 1-of-5 from three-point range.
23
That’s how many points Moore scored for Vanderbilt. In a game where the Commodores’ best scorer wasn’t scoring points (until she did), Moore stepped up. She missed just three field goals and made all four of her three-pointers while also grabbing four rebounds and two assists.
Vanderbilt will look to pull of an even bigger upset in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament on Friday when it faces off against No. 1-seed South Carolina at noon on ESPN.