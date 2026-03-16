Women’s March Madness 2026: Game Times, TV Channels and Full NCAA Tournament Schedule

UConn is back and may be better than ever.

The Huskies took home their 12th national championship a year ago, sending Paige Bueckers to the WNBA in style after her illustrious college career. And even without the reigning Rookie of the Year, Geno Auriemma’s 2025–26 UConn team may be even better, with Sarah Strong emerging as a superstar alongside established guard Azzi Fudd, the Most Outstanding Player of last year’s Final Four.

The 2026 women’s NCAA tournament won’t be a cakewalk for the 34–0 Huskies, however. Big Ten power UCLA (31–1) team could’ve been the No. 1 overall seed most years. South Carolina and Texas both emerged from the rugged SEC to take home the final No. 1 seeds in the bracket, and can’t be counted out.

March Madness will officially get underway in the coming days, with three unbelievable weeks of college hoops to follow. Without further ado, here is the full schedule, with the the ESPN family of networks broadcasting the games.

Full 2026 women’s March Madness broadcast schedule

ESPN’s broadcast teams for the first weekend matchups will be announced Monday.

First Four (Wednesday, March 18)

No. 11 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Richmond , 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium) No. 16 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 16 Missouri State, 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Austin (Moody Center)

First Four (Thursday, March 19)

No. 16 Samford vs. No. 16 Southern , 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)

, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena) No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 10 Arizona State, 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Iowa City (Carver-Hawkeye Arena)

First round (Friday, March 20)

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Charleston , 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2 | Durham, N.C.

, 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2 | Durham, N.C. No. 3 TCU vs. No. 14 UC San Diego , 12 p.m. ET | ESPN | Fort Worth (Schollmaier Arena)

, 12 p.m. ET | ESPN | Fort Worth (Schollmaier Arena) No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech , 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Austin

, 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Austin No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Nebraska/Richmond , 2 p.m. ET | ESPN | Durham, N.C.

, 2 p.m. ET | ESPN | Durham, N.C. No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 South Dakota State , 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Fort Worth

, 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Fort Worth No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Murray State , 3 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Chapel Hill, N.C. (Carmichael Arena)

, 3 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Chapel Hill, N.C. (Carmichael Arena) No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Gonzaga , 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Minneapolis (Williams Arena)

, 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Minneapolis (Williams Arena) No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Stephen F. Austin/Missouri State , 4 p.m. ET | ESPN | Austin

, 4 p.m. ET | ESPN | Austin No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Holy Cross , 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

, 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center) No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Western Illinois , 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Chapel Hill, N.C.

, 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Chapel Hill, N.C. No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Jacksonville , 6 p.m. ET | ESPN | Baton Rouge (Pete Maravich Assembly Center)

, 6 p.m. ET | ESPN | Baton Rouge (Pete Maravich Assembly Center) No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Green Bay , 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Minneapolis

, 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Minneapolis No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Colorado State , 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Norman, Okla. (Lloyd Noble Center)

, 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Norman, Okla. (Lloyd Noble Center) No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Tennessee , 8 p.m. ET | ESPN | Ann Arbor, Mich.

, 8 p.m. ET | ESPN | Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Villanova , 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Baton Rouge

, 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Baton Rouge No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Idaho, 10 p.m. ET | ESPN | Norman, Okla.

First round (Saturday, March 21)

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Howard , 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2 | Columbus, Ohio (Value City Arena)

, 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2 | Columbus, Ohio (Value City Arena) No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 14 Vermont , 12 p.m. ET | ESPN | Louisville (KFC Yum! Center)

, 12 p.m. ET | ESPN | Louisville (KFC Yum! Center) No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Samford/Southern , 1 p.m. ET | ABC | Columbia, S.C.

, 1 p.m. ET | ABC | Columbia, S.C. No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Virginia/Arizona State , 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Iowa City

, 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Iowa City No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Fairfield , 2 p.m. ET | ESPN | Columbus, Ohio

, 2 p.m. ET | ESPN | Columbus, Ohio No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 James Madison , 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Morgantown, W.Va. (WVU Coliseum)

, 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Morgantown, W.Va. (WVU Coliseum) No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rhode Island , 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Louisville

, 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Louisville No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 UTSA , 3 p.m. ET | ABC | Storrs, Conn. (Gampel Pavilion)

, 3 p.m. ET | ABC | Storrs, Conn. (Gampel Pavilion) No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 USC , 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Columbia, S.C.

, 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Columbia, S.C. No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson , 4 p.m. ET | ESPN | Iowa City

, 4 p.m. ET | ESPN | Iowa City No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Miami (Ohio) , 5 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Morgantown, W.Va.

, 5 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Morgantown, W.Va. No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 9 Syracuse , 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Storrs, Conn.

, 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Storrs, Conn. No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 High Point , 7 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Nashville (Memorial Gymnasium)

, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Nashville (Memorial Gymnasium) No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Princeton , 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Los Angeles (Pauley Pavilion)

, 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Los Angeles (Pauley Pavilion) No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Colorado , 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Nashville

, 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Nashville No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 California Baptist, 10 p.m. ET | ESPN | Los Angeles

Future NCAA tournament rounds, locations

Second round: Sunday, March 22; Monday, March 23. See: First round locations

Sweet 16: Friday, March 27; Saturday, March 28

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 29; Monday, March 30

◦ Fort Worth region (3/27–30): Dickies Arena

◦ Sacramento region (3/27–30): Golden 1 Center

◦ Fort Worth region (3/27–30): Dickies Arena ◦ Sacramento region (3/27–30): Golden 1 Center Final Four: Friday, April 3,

National championship: Sunday, April, 5

◦ Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

More March Madness from Sports Illustrated

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