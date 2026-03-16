Women’s March Madness 2026: Game Times, TV Channels and Full NCAA Tournament Schedule
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UConn is back and may be better than ever.
The Huskies took home their 12th national championship a year ago, sending Paige Bueckers to the WNBA in style after her illustrious college career. And even without the reigning Rookie of the Year, Geno Auriemma’s 2025–26 UConn team may be even better, with Sarah Strong emerging as a superstar alongside established guard Azzi Fudd, the Most Outstanding Player of last year’s Final Four.
The 2026 women’s NCAA tournament won’t be a cakewalk for the 34–0 Huskies, however. Big Ten power UCLA (31–1) team could’ve been the No. 1 overall seed most years. South Carolina and Texas both emerged from the rugged SEC to take home the final No. 1 seeds in the bracket, and can’t be counted out.
March Madness will officially get underway in the coming days, with three unbelievable weeks of college hoops to follow. Without further ado, here is the full schedule, with the the ESPN family of networks broadcasting the games.
Full 2026 women’s March Madness broadcast schedule
ESPN’s broadcast teams for the first weekend matchups will be announced Monday.
First Four (Wednesday, March 18)
- No. 11 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Richmond, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)
- No. 16 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 16 Missouri State, 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Austin (Moody Center)
First Four (Thursday, March 19)
- No. 16 Samford vs. No. 16 Southern, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)
- No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 10 Arizona State, 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Iowa City (Carver-Hawkeye Arena)
First round (Friday, March 20)
- No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Charleston, 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2 | Durham, N.C.
- No. 3 TCU vs. No. 14 UC San Diego, 12 p.m. ET | ESPN | Fort Worth (Schollmaier Arena)
- No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Austin
- No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Nebraska/Richmond, 2 p.m. ET | ESPN | Durham, N.C.
- No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 South Dakota State, 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Fort Worth
- No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Murray State, 3 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Chapel Hill, N.C. (Carmichael Arena)
- No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Gonzaga, 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Minneapolis (Williams Arena)
- No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Stephen F. Austin/Missouri State, 4 p.m. ET | ESPN | Austin
- No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)
- No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Western Illinois, 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Chapel Hill, N.C.
- No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Jacksonville, 6 p.m. ET | ESPN | Baton Rouge (Pete Maravich Assembly Center)
- No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Green Bay, 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Minneapolis
- No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Norman, Okla. (Lloyd Noble Center)
- No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Tennessee, 8 p.m. ET | ESPN | Ann Arbor, Mich.
- No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Villanova, 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Baton Rouge
- No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Idaho, 10 p.m. ET | ESPN | Norman, Okla.
First round (Saturday, March 21)
- No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Howard, 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2 | Columbus, Ohio (Value City Arena)
- No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 14 Vermont, 12 p.m. ET | ESPN | Louisville (KFC Yum! Center)
- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Samford/Southern, 1 p.m. ET | ABC | Columbia, S.C.
- No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Virginia/Arizona State, 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Iowa City
- No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Fairfield, 2 p.m. ET | ESPN | Columbus, Ohio
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 James Madison, 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Morgantown, W.Va. (WVU Coliseum)
- No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Louisville
- No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 UTSA, 3 p.m. ET | ABC | Storrs, Conn. (Gampel Pavilion)
- No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 USC, 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Columbia, S.C.
- No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m. ET | ESPN | Iowa City
- No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Miami (Ohio), 5 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Morgantown, W.Va.
- No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Storrs, Conn.
- No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 High Point, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN News | Nashville (Memorial Gymnasium)
- No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Princeton, 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Los Angeles (Pauley Pavilion)
- No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Colorado, 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Nashville
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 California Baptist, 10 p.m. ET | ESPN | Los Angeles
Future NCAA tournament rounds, locations
- Second round: Sunday, March 22; Monday, March 23. See: First round locations
- Sweet 16: Friday, March 27; Saturday, March 28
- Elite Eight: Sunday, March 29; Monday, March 30
◦ Fort Worth region (3/27–30): Dickies Arena
◦ Sacramento region (3/27–30): Golden 1 Center
- Final Four: Friday, April 3,
- National championship: Sunday, April, 5
◦ Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
More March Madness from Sports Illustrated
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Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.