Four Commodores Earn Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-American Honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt matched a national best with four student-athletes recognized as Perfect Game/Rawlings preseason All-Americans including a trio of first-team selections, the publication announced Tuesday.

Relief pitcher Tyler Brown, starting pitcher Kumar Rocker and third baseman Austin Martin was tabbed as first-team selections. Starting pitcher Mason Hickman was recognized on the second team.

Martin, a junior, was a big producer for the Commodores’ offense in 2019. He tied the program record for runs scored in a single season, with 87. Martin led the SEC in batting average, hits per game, on-base percentage and runs scored. His .394 batting average was the highest mark for the Commodores since 2004.

Rocker, a sophomore righty, was the Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series and Freshman of the Year by both Baseball America and D1Baseball. In his freshman campaign, he amassed a 12-5 record, a 3.25 ERA, and set a College World Series record with 11 punchouts against Michigan. On the brink of elimination versus Duke, he became the first pitcher in NCAA super regional history to toss a no-hitter.

Brown, a junior righty, is looking to improve off of his impressive sophomore season. In 2019, he set the single-season record with 17 saves and was chosen to the SEC All-First Team. In 31 appearances, Brown did not allow a run in 27 of them. During the College World Series, Brown notched two saves in 7.2 innings pitched.

Hickman, a junior righty, was the winning pitcher in the College World Series final – where he fanned 10 batters and only allowed one run in six innings. In his last seven starts of the 2019 season, he threw five-plus innings in six of his last seven starts.