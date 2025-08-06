Vanderbilt WBB SEC Schedule Released: The Anchor
Vanderbilt women’s basketball got big scheduling news Tuesday for the upcoming season.
The SEC released the conference schedule for women’s basketball for all 16 teams in the conference. The Commodores will begin the conference portion of their schedule on New Year’s Day 2026 with a road date against Arkansas.
Vanderbilt finishes up the regular season and conference play on March 1 as it travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.
The SEC schedule features 11 contests against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago, five of which will be played at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt’s SEC home opener is set for Jan. 4 against LSU.
After going to Fayetteville, Vanderbilt returns home to play LSU and Missouri before playing four of five on the road against Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Caroline and Ole Miss. The only home game during that five-game stretch is against Auburn on Jan. 22.
Vanderbilt’s January schedule is the opposite of February. Five of the seven games in February are at home. On Feb. 1, the Commodores will host Florida and then will go to Kentucky four days later. Four of the next five are home contests against Oklahoma, Texas, Kentucky and Alabama. The lone road trip is to Georgia on Feb. 15.
Head coach Shea Ralph enters her fifth year in Nashville. With seven returning players, the Lady Commodores have high aspirations to find their way back to the NCAA Tournament. Ralph has led her team to back-to-back appearances in the tournament for the first time since the program made it to 15 consecutive tournaments from 1999-2014.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Two Vanderbilt athletes were nominated for the 2025 Allstate Good Works Fall Team.
Brady Bliven, a junior on Vanderbilt men’s cross country, was named monster for his countering with Jones Paideia Elementary School before and after-school program. He also helped with fundraising efforts for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.
Taryn DeWese, a sophomore on Vanderbilt volleyball, is being recognized for going on a mission trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico with WhoUWith Ministries. DeWese also volunteered with Anchorthon, a dance marathon that fundraises for the Children’s Miracle Hospital Network.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
24 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“Jay Cutler is a big-time quarterback. That’s an NFL quarterback.”- Urban Meyer after beating Vanderbilt